A report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Millions of Europeans will directly elect their representatives to the European Parliament, which plays a crucial role in determining the continent's political, economic, and social future. This makes European parties, from the right to the left, strive to dominate the majority within it.



When we talk about direct election by the people, it is essential to understand the dynamics of social and economic developments that influence their voting decisions. This is something that far-right parties in Europe have grasped very well. In recent years, these parties have blatantly played on the strings of Islamophobia, without any euphemisms, to gain power.



First of all, what does Islamophobia mean? Islamophobia is the fear or hatred of Islam and Muslims. It manifests in various ways, such as discrimination, verbal or physical attacks, negative stereotypes, and discriminatory policies.



In recent years, Islamophobia has been fueled by public fears related to immigration and the integration of Muslim minorities into the mainstream cultures in Europe. Tensions have also escalated due to attacks carried out by Muslim extremists on European soil.

Notable examples include:

• The assassination of Dutch filmmaker Theo van Gogh in 2004 after he criticized Islam in some of his works.

• The attacks in London and Madrid in 2004.

• The Charlie Hebdo massacre of journalists in Paris.

Such terrorist acts have led many Europeans to view Islam as a threat and Muslims as enemies.



So, how are European fears being translated? Recent elections in Europe have revealed the continued rise of the far-right in many countries, such as France, Italy, Bulgaria, Hungary, and the Netherlands. What stands out in these countries is the contradiction with principles they have long upheld. These countries were pioneers in laws supporting social rights, the environment, farmers, and LGBTQ+ policies, which are considered leftist. So why are they leaning towards the right?



Some believe that Muslim communities face this discrimination in Europe because they do not integrate into the societies they live in.

As we await this crucial election, the answer lies with the European voter—will the continent lean to the left, embracing cultural and social differences among its peoples and minorities on its lands, or will it continue its shift towards the right?