Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09 | 12:23
Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Hundreds of Palestinians were killed and injured, and a significant portion of the al-Nuseirat refugee camp was destroyed. This heavy toll was deemed a fair price by Israeli logic for the release of four Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
This operation not only exemplified extreme violence but also involved a denial of facts. Following the military action in al-Nuseirat, the Israeli army quickly denied any connection to the US naval dock in Gaza.
The US military leadership also denied any involvement of their soldiers in the operation or even any recording of the event by their personnel or equipment.
However, Israeli military media contradicted these denials by publishing footage from inside and outside the helicopter, which matched scenes of a helicopter taking off from the US naval dock.
Additionally, video clips broadcasted by Al Jazeera and testimonies from Palestinians documented Israel's use of trucks designed for humanitarian aid as a cover for executing the operation.
Despite Israel’s denials of the use of the naval dock or American participation, they did not refute the deep intelligence cooperation with the United States, which was confirmed by Hebrew media.
According to the Jerusalem Post, the American hostage cell in Israel played a crucial role in rescuing the four hostages, providing Israel with intelligence about the hostages before the operation.
So, what is this hostage cell?
The American hostage cell in Israel is an extension of a larger unit known as the Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, headquartered in the United States. Established in 2015, this US government unit coordinates efforts to recover Americans held hostage abroad.
As Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, celebrated the operation on the sidelines of their Normandy invasion commemoration, which paved the way for the victory over Nazism, hundreds of Palestinians were being killed by those who were once victims of the Nazi Holocaust.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Rescue
Operation
US
Cooperation
Aid
Deadly
Gaza
