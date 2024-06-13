News
Israel Faces Critical Decisions on Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon and Gaza
2024-06-13 | 12:50
A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Israel has not yet decided on its course of action regarding the northern front with Lebanon following a war cabinet meeting convened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The meeting was prompted by an unprecedented escalation in the northern region, which resulted in significant injuries and destruction, at multiple military sites located in the Northern Galilee and the Golan Heights.
The war cabinet discussed how to respond to the US demand to avoid expanding the conflict before the upcoming US presidential elections on November 5 and to limit operations to Hezbollah without affecting the Lebanese state.
This US demand sparked heated debate in Israel, with the military establishment viewing it as a significant constraint. It was revealed that the arms shipment, which Washington is delaying for Israel, is intended for a war with Lebanon. This was confirmed by former National Security Council chief Giora Eiland, who called the US demand a disaster for Israel.
The cabinet session also followed the receipt of Hamas' rejection of the Israeli proposal put forth by US President Joe Biden. Israel deemed Hamas' stance more rigid than before.
Besides rejecting any Israeli veto on the list of Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences, Israel’s Kan Channel reported that a senior Israeli official involved in the negotiations disclosed that Hamas is demanding guarantees from China, Russia, and Turkey to prevent the resumption of hostilities and to ensure that Israel does not return to Gaza after retrieving its hostages.
Given Israel’s interests with Russia in Syria and its commercial and military relations with Turkey, this demand was outright rejected by Israel. Israel also criticized US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s response to the deal, arguing that the US position would compel it to make further concessions.
On the ground, the operation in Rafah is expected to conclude within three weeks. According to an Israeli report, the army will then redeploy combat units to the north to address the escalating situation there with Hezbollah.
The outlook remains uncertain regarding Gaza and Lebanon, with no end in sight for the war, despite ongoing domestic and international efforts to bring it to a swift conclusion.
