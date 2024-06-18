Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18 | 12:54
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
2min
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Hezbollah has released footage from its drone, named "Hudhud" or "Hoopoe," which successfully conducted an extensive reconnaissance mission over northern Israel, including the Haifa Port area. 

Why was it named "Hoopoe"?

The drone, named after the hoopoe bird mentioned in the Quran for bringing reliable information to King Solomon, was able to capture detailed images of sensitive Israeli sites.

Hezbollah chose the name "Hoopoe" to signify the drone's mission, similar to the Quranic verse where the bird says, "I have come to you from Sheba with sure news." The drone indeed fulfilled its mission by gathering critical intelligence without being detected.

The reconnaissance mission covered various sensitive locations within Israel, including chemical storage facilities, Iron Dome missile defense systems, and oil tanks. These areas are typically kept out of public view at the Israeli government's request due to their sensitivity. 

Even settlements along the route were not spared from the drone's surveillance.

The footage also revealed extensive details of Haifa’s strategic assets, both civilian and military. It covered the Krayot area, military-industrial complexes, and the Haifa military base, showcasing significant breaches in Israel’s defense capabilities.

Hezbollah's military media released a nearly ten-minute video summarizing the mission's success and highlighting the gaps in Israel's defensive measures. 

The video concluded with the Quranic verse "And the birds, lined up in ranks," suggesting that more videos of Hezbollah's drones penetrating deep into Israeli territory will be released in the future. 

Field sources confirmed to LBCI that Hezbollah drones remain active in Israeli airspace.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Reconnaissance

Hezbollah

Drone

Israel

Territory

