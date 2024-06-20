News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Controversies surround the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-20 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Controversies surround the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music: Here are the details
Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada appears to overlook his responsibility for Lebanon's cultural heritage, its future, and its current cultural landscape.
Currently, whether intentionally or unintentionally, he is undermining the significance of the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music. What exactly is going on?
As usual, the President of the Conservatory, Hiba Al Kawas, invited fourth-year students from all regions to take their exams at the main branch in Beirut, where they are assessed by a more professional artistic committee.
This decision displeased the minister for two reasons:
First, he believes Al Kawas made the decision unilaterally without consulting the conservatory's board of directors and the overseeing minister.
Second, the decision led to the resignation of three out of the six board members.
Despite reports indicating that Minister Mortada requested the resignations of the three members, the minister issued a decision to suspend the exams and the effects of all decisions made by the President of the Conservatory, which he termed unilateral, especially concerning the expenditure of funds from the Conservatory's independent fund, as authorized by the Cabinet.
Sources within the Conservatory confirmed that the minister's decisions aim to undermine Hiba Al Kawas, who has successfully managed the conservatory and improved the salaries of the faculty since she took office, with support from several countries, notably Saudi Arabia.
Given Al Kawas' good relations with Saudi Arabia, several prominent Saudi figures have commented on the situation, such as journalists Mohammad Al Saaed and Tariq Al Homayed, who shared that Minister Mortada is leading a sectarian and cultural "battle" in his ministry and is hostile to every "friend" of the Kingdom.
Amid the ongoing dispute, the advisory committee on faculty affairs has unified in support of the Conservatory's President.
The tension between the minister and the Conservatory's President began during the announcement of Tripoli as the Arab Capital of Culture when the minister requested the Conservatory to play music for a TikTok influencer at the festival's opening.
The relationship has now entered a stage of mediation, involving Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who are displeased with the situation.
The latest information indicates that Speaker Berri asked Mortada to find a solution under PM Mikati's supervision.
As for the Culture Minister, he only said that the issue of the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music will be resolved soon in the best interest of the institute and its staff.
This is the apparent problem, but sources suggest there may be political, ideological, or other reasons related to differing visions on managing this sector and, most importantly, the cultural image reflected by Lebanon.
The minister decided to enlist members of the Conservatory to accompany a TikTok influencer with music at the opening event, in addition to disagreements over some organizational matters.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese National Higher Conservatory Of Music
Hiba Al Kawas
Mohammad Mortada
Next
Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
0
Lebanon News
14:23
Official exams on track with accommodations for South Lebanon students: Sources confirm
Lebanon News
14:23
Official exams on track with accommodations for South Lebanon students: Sources confirm
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13
Hamas suggested amendments to Gaza ceasefire plan 'not significant,' senior leader affirms to Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13
Hamas suggested amendments to Gaza ceasefire plan 'not significant,' senior leader affirms to Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01
Haniyeh meets acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Hamas welcomes any mechanism that fulfills all demands of Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01
Haniyeh meets acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Hamas welcomes any mechanism that fulfills all demands of Palestinians
0
Lebanon News
12:05
David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM
Lebanon News
12:05
David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM
0
Lebanon News
13:15
Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN
Lebanon News
13:15
Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:34
Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem
Lebanon News
17:34
Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem
2
Lebanon News
04:27
Lebanese Foreign Ministry to LBCI: Temporary closure of Cypriot Embassy unrelated to Nasrallah's statements
Lebanon News
04:27
Lebanese Foreign Ministry to LBCI: Temporary closure of Cypriot Embassy unrelated to Nasrallah's statements
3
Lebanon News
04:20
MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:20
MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus
5
Lebanon News
13:15
Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN
Lebanon News
13:15
Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN
6
Lebanon News
06:30
Bassil: We are working to prevent war in Lebanon and to keep the country neutral
Lebanon News
06:30
Bassil: We are working to prevent war in Lebanon and to keep the country neutral
7
Lebanon News
09:09
Cyprus affirms non-involvement in regional war in talks with Lebanese FM
Lebanon News
09:09
Cyprus affirms non-involvement in regional war in talks with Lebanese FM
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More