Controversies surround the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music: Here are the details

2024-06-20 | 13:10
Controversies surround the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music: Here are the details
4min
Controversies surround the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music: Here are the details

Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada appears to overlook his responsibility for Lebanon's cultural heritage, its future, and its current cultural landscape. 

Currently, whether intentionally or unintentionally, he is undermining the significance of the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music. What exactly is going on?

As usual, the President of the Conservatory, Hiba Al Kawas, invited fourth-year students from all regions to take their exams at the main branch in Beirut, where they are assessed by a more professional artistic committee. 

This decision displeased the minister for two reasons:

First, he believes Al Kawas made the decision unilaterally without consulting the conservatory's board of directors and the overseeing minister. 

Second, the decision led to the resignation of three out of the six board members.

Despite reports indicating that Minister Mortada requested the resignations of the three members, the minister issued a decision to suspend the exams and the effects of all decisions made by the President of the Conservatory, which he termed unilateral, especially concerning the expenditure of funds from the Conservatory's independent fund, as authorized by the Cabinet.

Sources within the Conservatory confirmed that the minister's decisions aim to undermine Hiba Al Kawas, who has successfully managed the conservatory and improved the salaries of the faculty since she took office, with support from several countries, notably Saudi Arabia.

Given Al Kawas' good relations with Saudi Arabia, several prominent Saudi figures have commented on the situation, such as journalists Mohammad Al Saaed and Tariq Al Homayed, who shared that Minister Mortada is leading a sectarian and cultural "battle" in his ministry and is hostile to every "friend" of the Kingdom.

Amid the ongoing dispute, the advisory committee on faculty affairs has unified in support of the Conservatory's President. 

The tension between the minister and the Conservatory's President began during the announcement of Tripoli as the Arab Capital of Culture when the minister requested the Conservatory to play music for a TikTok influencer at the festival's opening.

The relationship has now entered a stage of mediation, involving Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who are displeased with the situation. 

The latest information indicates that Speaker Berri asked Mortada to find a solution under PM Mikati's supervision.

As for the Culture Minister, he only said that the issue of the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music will be resolved soon in the best interest of the institute and its staff. 

This is the apparent problem, but sources suggest there may be political, ideological, or other reasons related to differing visions on managing this sector and, most importantly, the cultural image reflected by Lebanon.

The minister decided to enlist members of the Conservatory to accompany a TikTok influencer with music at the opening event, in addition to disagreements over some organizational matters.
 

