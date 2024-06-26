In Lebanon, Palestinian weapons issue resurfaces amid ongoing challenges

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Amid Lebanon's ongoing security and economic crises, the issue of Palestinian weapons outside refugee camps has resurfaced.



About a week ago, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command announced the return of approximately 196,000 square meters in Damour to its residents under the auspices of military intelligence.



This initiative has raised questions about the fate of Palestinian weapons in the Naameh tunnels.



Sources from the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee report that significant progress has been achieved since 2021 in implementing a strategy to disarm Palestinians outside the refugee camps.



So far, around 50 percent of weapons in Naameh have been dismantled. Also, Nahr al-Bared camp has declared that it has disarmed, and its weapons are now controlled by the army.



However, according to sources, continuing discussions on the issue of weapons necessitate a parallel path focusing on granting human rights to Palestinians.



Therefore, the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee has drafted a proposed law concerning the legal status of Palestinian refugees and their rights and duties.



The proposal affirms the principle of rejecting resettlement and clearly defines who qualifies as a Palestinian refugee.



Human rights covered include the right to work in non-competing fields with Lebanese labor, social security, limited property rights, and rights to education, health, and hospitalization.



The proposed law has garnered support from several independent MPs, but signing it hinges on steps taken by the Palestinian side.



Thus, the fate of this proposal requires additional meetings to keep pace with recent developments before it proceeds to parliament.



The Palestinian refugee crisis, accompanied by fears of resettlement and demographic imbalance, may divide the Parliament.



Supporters of the proposal stress that the Lebanese state cannot enforce its sovereignty and laws without ensuring minimum living conditions for residents on its land, notably the right to work to pay taxes and fees.