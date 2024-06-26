News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In Lebanon, Palestinian weapons issue resurfaces amid ongoing challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-26 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
In Lebanon, Palestinian weapons issue resurfaces amid ongoing challenges
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Amid Lebanon's ongoing security and economic crises, the issue of Palestinian weapons outside refugee camps has resurfaced.
About a week ago, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command announced the return of approximately 196,000 square meters in Damour to its residents under the auspices of military intelligence.
This initiative has raised questions about the fate of Palestinian weapons in the Naameh tunnels.
Sources from the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee report that significant progress has been achieved since 2021 in implementing a strategy to disarm Palestinians outside the refugee camps.
So far, around 50 percent of weapons in Naameh have been dismantled. Also, Nahr al-Bared camp has declared that it has disarmed, and its weapons are now controlled by the army.
However, according to sources, continuing discussions on the issue of weapons necessitate a parallel path focusing on granting human rights to Palestinians.
Therefore, the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee has drafted a proposed law concerning the legal status of Palestinian refugees and their rights and duties.
The proposal affirms the principle of rejecting resettlement and clearly defines who qualifies as a Palestinian refugee.
Human rights covered include the right to work in non-competing fields with Lebanese labor, social security, limited property rights, and rights to education, health, and hospitalization.
The proposed law has garnered support from several independent MPs, but signing it hinges on steps taken by the Palestinian side.
Thus, the fate of this proposal requires additional meetings to keep pace with recent developments before it proceeds to parliament.
The Palestinian refugee crisis, accompanied by fears of resettlement and demographic imbalance, may divide the Parliament.
Supporters of the proposal stress that the Lebanese state cannot enforce its sovereignty and laws without ensuring minimum living conditions for residents on its land, notably the right to work to pay taxes and fees.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Palestinian
Weapons
Rights
Next
Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah
Julian Assange released: The end of a legal battle
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Human Rights Watch condemns Israel's use of white phosphorus in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Human Rights Watch condemns Israel's use of white phosphorus in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-11
Global Support for Palestinian Rights: UN Resolution Highlights Symbolic Step
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-11
Global Support for Palestinian Rights: UN Resolution Highlights Symbolic Step
0
World News
2024-05-07
Human Rights Watch: Raid that killed seven paramedics in southern Lebanon is 'unlawful'
World News
2024-05-07
Human Rights Watch: Raid that killed seven paramedics in southern Lebanon is 'unlawful'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Inside Israel's multi-million dollar propaganda effort in America: What is Hasbara?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Inside Israel's multi-million dollar propaganda effort in America: What is Hasbara?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Lebanon’s Health Ministry ramps up war readiness since start of southern clashes: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Lebanon’s Health Ministry ramps up war readiness since start of southern clashes: Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Scenarios for war: Israeli Supreme Court decision deepens government crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Scenarios for war: Israeli Supreme Court decision deepens government crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-28
Lebanon's springtime splendor: A journey through nature's canvas in pictures
Lebanon News
2024-03-28
Lebanon's springtime splendor: A journey through nature's canvas in pictures
0
Lebanon News
12:45
LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded
Lebanon News
12:45
LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
In Lebanon, Palestinian weapons issue resurfaces amid ongoing challenges
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
In Lebanon, Palestinian weapons issue resurfaces amid ongoing challenges
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-25
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
Press Highlights
2024-03-25
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:45
LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded
Lebanon News
12:45
LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded
2
Lebanon News
11:48
Lebanon announces public closure on July 8
Lebanon News
11:48
Lebanon announces public closure on July 8
3
Lebanon News
15:53
Israeli warplanes strike Nabatieh's Mashaa neighborhood; rescue teams mobilize
Lebanon News
15:53
Israeli warplanes strike Nabatieh's Mashaa neighborhood; rescue teams mobilize
4
Lebanon News
05:29
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace
Lebanon News
05:29
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace
5
Lebanon News
09:52
UN aid chief says spread of Mideast war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic'
Lebanon News
09:52
UN aid chief says spread of Mideast war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic'
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah
7
Lebanon News
08:17
Cyprus reaffirms non-aggression stance in meeting with Lebanese Deputy Speaker
Lebanon News
08:17
Cyprus reaffirms non-aggression stance in meeting with Lebanese Deputy Speaker
8
Lebanon News
14:18
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:18
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More