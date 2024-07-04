Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Will Putin succeed in bringing Assad and Erdogan together after years of rupture and hostility?



Despite ongoing tensions between Syrians and Turks, a notable official rapprochement appears on the horizon, particularly after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai summit.



Describing the talks as fruitful, Putin addressed the situation in Syria and stressed the necessity of political solutions to ensure regional stability.



However, these efforts face numerous challenges.



A major point of contention revolves around the Turkish military presence in northern Syria, which Damascus views as a violation of its sovereignty and demands the withdrawal of Turkish forces as a prerequisite for any rapprochement.



In contrast, Ankara emphasizes the necessity of protecting its national security, especially given the ongoing threats posed by Kurdish armed groups, classified as terrorist organizations.



Turkey also calls for establishing a safe zone along its border with Syria to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland—a step met with reservations from Damascus, fearing demographic changes in northern Syria that could strengthen certain groups at the expense of the central government in Damascus.



Erdogan and Putin agreed on the importance of achieving stability and seeking political solutions that ensure the unity of Syrian territories.



Meanwhile, Putin highlighted the necessity of direct dialogue among all parties involved to reach understandings that serve everyone's interests.



Russia's role comes after Iraqi mediation efforts between the two sides, which consisted of meetings between Iraqi officials and their counterparts from Damascus and Ankara.



Iraq, grappling with the repercussions of the Syrian conflict on its security and stability, realizes that achieving understanding between Damascus and Ankara serves its national and economic interests as a development corridor.



Today, all eyes are on Russia and its pivotal role in accomplishing this mission, maintaining military and political cooperation between Moscow and Damascus on one hand, and strong economic and military relations between Moscow and Ankara on the other.



Amidst these dynamics, the road to achieving comprehensive and complex understanding proves Russia's influence in the region first and requires concessions and understanding from all parties involved second.