High Toll of Conflict: Hezbollah and Israeli Attacks Since October 8

A report by Lara al-Hachem, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine





Despite Israel's secrecy about the extent of its losses due to confrontations with Hezbollah, the number of attacks carried out by Hezbollah, which Israel itself acknowledges, remains an indicator of the situation.



According to the Israeli Alma Research Center, Hezbollah has carried out 2,295 attacks since October 8. The majority of these attacks originated from the border strip, such as the area around the occupied Shebaa Farms, with 96% of the operations conducted from a distance of zero to five kilometers. In contrast, those carried out at a distance of 30 kilometers from the border, targeting the Galilee and the Golan, amounted to only 0.05%. This low percentage is due to the engagement rules remaining within a certain rhythm.



These painful strikes for Israel have been met with Israeli assaults on the south, sparing neither stone nor human. According to the National Council for Scientific Research, Israel carried out 5,522 assaults, including 4,977 bombing and raid operations up until July 4. Additionally, there were 382 incendiary bombs, flares, and phosphorus shells, which by June 28 had burned 1,795 hectares, spread across Bint Jbeil, Hasbaya, Marjayoun, and Tyre. Moreover, 12,000 hectares of agricultural land became unusable for their owners, causing economic disruption over an area of 2,000 square kilometers, which is the most targeted region.



Israel completely demolished about 4,000 housing units and damaged the infrastructure in the border villages and those deeper within, including their schools.

Most importantly, the human losses include 75 civilian martyrs and 354 Hezbollah fighters up to the time of this report.



