Beirut
27
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
25
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-07 | 12:59
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As the Al-Aqsa Flood War enters its tenth month, Israel finds itself in one of its most dangerous periods both domestically and internationally.
Israel is witnessing massive protests under what has been dubbed "Disruption Day," highlighted by the slogans to "save the state." This marks the beginning of a series of escalations planned by protest leaders and the families of hostages, who aim to bring millions to the streets to support ending the war and securing the release of hostages.
Meanwhile, air raid sirens continue to blare in northern Israel as dozens of rockets and drones from Lebanon have struck the area, causing severe damage and leaving one person critically injured.
Amid this turmoil, the Israeli government and the mini-security cabinet are busy formulating their stance on the ongoing prisoner exchange negotiations. Israeli delegations have been sent to Cairo to finalize the agreement and address outstanding issues.
The Israeli leadership remains divided on the implications of failing to reach an agreement, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly obstructing the deal.
Even senior members of the Likud party doubt Netanyahu's willingness to approve the exchange, fearing it could topple the government due to pressure from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.
Discussions within the government and the security cabinet have focused on the terms of the deal. In the first phase, between 18 and 33 Israeli hostages will be released, including women, civilians, soldiers under 19, elderly, sick, and injured individuals. This list also covers the remains of deceased prisoners.
Israel will release at least 30 Palestinian prisoners for each Israeli prisoner. For each female Israeli soldier included in the deal, security prisoners serving life sentences will be freed. Israel reserves the right to veto names on the list of Palestinian prisoners, a point of contention between the parties. Sixteen days after the first phase of the ceasefire, negotiations for the second phase will commence.
The second phase involves talks between the parties on a ceasefire, which Israel fundamentally rejects, alongside the continued release of soldiers and remains.
These negotiations are taking place against the backdrop of escalating protests by the families of prisoners, who have taken their demonstrations to the homes of ministers and Knesset members and are planning to intensify their efforts both domestically and internationally.
Next
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
France Prepares for Fiercely Contested Second Round of Elections on July 7
Previous
