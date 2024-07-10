News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Escalation Explained: The Reasons Behind Houthi Leader's Renewed Attack on Saudi Arabia
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Escalation Explained: The Reasons Behind Houthi Leader's Renewed Attack on Saudi Arabia
A report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Why did Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi launch another attack on Saudi Arabia?
According to some observers, there are two main reasons for this escalation. The first reason is the refusal of banks in Sanaa, controlled by the Houthis, to comply with the decisions made by the Central Bank in Aden, which is affiliated with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, regarding the relocation of banks from Sanaa to Aden.
This move led to the suspension of cooperation with these banks, limiting commercial activities in Houthi-controlled areas and even in their dealings with the outside world, which reduced their financial resources and negatively impacted the economic situation of Yemenis.
The second reason is related to disputes between the Houthis and the Yemeni government over the revenues of Yemen Airways. The Houthis want to collect the revenues of Yemen Airways at Sanaa Airport, which they control, instead of sending them to the Yemeni government's treasury in Aden. This escalation between the Houthis and the Yemeni government is also reflected in the failure of hostage exchange talks, with the Yemeni government accusing the Houthis of sabotaging any hostage exchange efforts.
Amidst this escalation between the Iran-backed Houthi group and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, one must consider the role of Iran in these threats, especially since Saudi-Iranian relations have been improving since their reconciliation in 2023. Ultimately, does the ongoing escalation between the Houthis and the Yemeni government undermine the roadmap for a political solution in Yemen? This is particularly pressing as Saudi Arabia recently expressed hope that the roadmap would be signed as soon as possible.
News Bulletin Reports
Saudi Arabia
Houthis
Yemen
Next
Diplomatic and Military Pressures Intensify Over Israel-Hamas Hostage Swap Negotiations
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-03
Yemen's Houthis, Aden government agree on the release of Mohammed Qahtan
World News
2024-07-03
Yemen's Houthis, Aden government agree on the release of Mohammed Qahtan
0
Middle East News
2024-06-24
Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
Middle East News
2024-06-24
Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
0
Middle East News
2024-06-20
US Army announces hitting targets in area controlled by Houthis in Yemen
Middle East News
2024-06-20
US Army announces hitting targets in area controlled by Houthis in Yemen
0
Middle East News
2024-06-13
US envoy to Yemen demands Houthis to free detained international staff
Middle East News
2024-06-13
US envoy to Yemen demands Houthis to free detained international staff
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Diplomatic and Military Pressures Intensify Over Israel-Hamas Hostage Swap Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Diplomatic and Military Pressures Intensify Over Israel-Hamas Hostage Swap Negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13
Erdogan: More than 1000 Hamas members receive treatment in Turkey
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13
Erdogan: More than 1000 Hamas members receive treatment in Turkey
0
World News
2024-05-13
Indonesia's flood death toll rises to 37, and 17 missing
World News
2024-05-13
Indonesia's flood death toll rises to 37, and 17 missing
0
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
0
World News
2024-06-23
Greek police arrest 13 from yacht alleged to have started fire on Hydra
World News
2024-06-23
Greek police arrest 13 from yacht alleged to have started fire on Hydra
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
10:33
Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front
Lebanon News
10:33
Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
5
World News
06:06
Twelve children killed in South African school bus crash
World News
06:06
Twelve children killed in South African school bus crash
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More