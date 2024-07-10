A report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Why did Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi launch another attack on Saudi Arabia?



According to some observers, there are two main reasons for this escalation. The first reason is the refusal of banks in Sanaa, controlled by the Houthis, to comply with the decisions made by the Central Bank in Aden, which is affiliated with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, regarding the relocation of banks from Sanaa to Aden.



This move led to the suspension of cooperation with these banks, limiting commercial activities in Houthi-controlled areas and even in their dealings with the outside world, which reduced their financial resources and negatively impacted the economic situation of Yemenis.



The second reason is related to disputes between the Houthis and the Yemeni government over the revenues of Yemen Airways. The Houthis want to collect the revenues of Yemen Airways at Sanaa Airport, which they control, instead of sending them to the Yemeni government's treasury in Aden. This escalation between the Houthis and the Yemeni government is also reflected in the failure of hostage exchange talks, with the Yemeni government accusing the Houthis of sabotaging any hostage exchange efforts.



Amidst this escalation between the Iran-backed Houthi group and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, one must consider the role of Iran in these threats, especially since Saudi-Iranian relations have been improving since their reconciliation in 2023. Ultimately, does the ongoing escalation between the Houthis and the Yemeni government undermine the roadmap for a political solution in Yemen? This is particularly pressing as Saudi Arabia recently expressed hope that the roadmap would be signed as soon as possible.