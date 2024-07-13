Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-13 | 13:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank

Report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In a bold defiance of pressure from the United States and European countries, Israel’s mini-security cabinet approved the legalization of five settlement outposts in the West Bank and the seizure of 1,270 hectares of land. 

This move, described as the largest in three decades, was driven by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The international response was swift. 

Foreign ministers from the G7 countries condemned the decision and urged Israel to cancel it, emphasizing that economic stability in the West Bank is crucial for regional security. 

Meanwhile, the United States announced new sanctions against Israeli extremists accused of inciting violence in the occupied West Bank. 

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the measures aim to address activities undermining peace and stability, allowing for financial sanctions and visa restrictions against individuals found to have attacked or intimidated Palestinians or seized their property.

Smotrich's plan, titled "Developing Settlements and Preventing the Threat of a Palestinian State," includes the formal recognition and legalization of five settlement outposts and the construction of thousands of housing units in established settlements. 

The minister had previously vowed to establish a new settlement for every international recognition of a Palestinian state.

Additionally, the plan outlines measures against the Palestinian Authority aimed at countering international recognition of Palestinian statehood and actions against Israel in international courts. 

While the annexation of the occupied West Bank is not new, settlement activity has surged since the right-wing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office in 2022.

According to non-governmental organizations, 2024 has seen a peak in the declaration of specific areas as state lands, marking a significant escalation in the Israeli government's settlement policies.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Settlement

Expansion

Israel

Decision

West Bank

LBCI Next
Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?
NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11

G7 condemns Israel's settlement expansion in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08

Canada urges Israel to reverse decision to approve new West Bank settlements

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04

Norway condemns Israel's decision to legitimize settlement outposts

LBCI
World News
2024-04-24

State Dept warns Israel's move on West Bank settlements is 'dangerous'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12

NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12

Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-10

UKMTO reports hijacking attempt of ship east of Aden

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-24

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Proposal Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict and Northern Tensions

LBCI
World News
2024-06-08

Ukraine attacks airfield in South Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-06-21

South Korea summons Russian ambassador over treaty with North Korea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49

Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51

Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29

Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More