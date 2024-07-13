Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank

Report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In a bold defiance of pressure from the United States and European countries, Israel’s mini-security cabinet approved the legalization of five settlement outposts in the West Bank and the seizure of 1,270 hectares of land.



This move, described as the largest in three decades, was driven by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.



The international response was swift.



Foreign ministers from the G7 countries condemned the decision and urged Israel to cancel it, emphasizing that economic stability in the West Bank is crucial for regional security.



Meanwhile, the United States announced new sanctions against Israeli extremists accused of inciting violence in the occupied West Bank.



National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the measures aim to address activities undermining peace and stability, allowing for financial sanctions and visa restrictions against individuals found to have attacked or intimidated Palestinians or seized their property.



Smotrich's plan, titled "Developing Settlements and Preventing the Threat of a Palestinian State," includes the formal recognition and legalization of five settlement outposts and the construction of thousands of housing units in established settlements.



The minister had previously vowed to establish a new settlement for every international recognition of a Palestinian state.



Additionally, the plan outlines measures against the Palestinian Authority aimed at countering international recognition of Palestinian statehood and actions against Israel in international courts.



While the annexation of the occupied West Bank is not new, settlement activity has surged since the right-wing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office in 2022.



According to non-governmental organizations, 2024 has seen a peak in the declaration of specific areas as state lands, marking a significant escalation in the Israeli government's settlement policies.