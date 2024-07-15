Israel on high alert after Al-Mawasi operation as Netanyahu exploits Trump's assassination attempt in political maneuvering

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israel continued its threats to intensify the fighting in Gaza as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that the objective of pursuing and assassinating Hamas leaders would take a long time.



During his tour in Gaza and at the Nevatim Airbase, Gallant told officers who carried out the Al-Mawasi operation, which targeted Hamas leader Mohammad Deif, that the objective had been achieved and that the certainty of Deif's death was increasing.



While the Israeli Defense Minister confirmed the end of army operations in Rafah, he clarified that the goals of the third phase of fighting in other parts of the sector were ongoing.



Following assessment sessions by the security apparatus and the cabinet on the repercussions of the Al-Mawasi operation, it was decided to raise the alert level and intensify preparations for potential operations inside Israel from the West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as for the possibility of security escalation on both the northern and southern fronts.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also took all precautions at several Israeli embassies abroad fearing they might be targeted.



Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi tried to calm the families of hostages worried about the implications of the Al-Mawasi operation on their children, assuring them that there were no captives in the targeted area.



Meanwhile, Israel is trying to strategically exploit the Al-Mawasi operation to make progress in the hostage deal.



Political officials confirmed that the negotiations have not stopped and that the head of the Mossad is expected to travel to Qatar this week.



In the meantime, a heated debate and disagreement have arisen between the negotiating delegation and security agencies on one side, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the other, regarding the Philadelphi Corridor.



Netanyahu, who is awaiting a meeting with US President Joe Biden before his speech in Congress on July 22, took advantage of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, launching a campaign supported by wide right-wing circles against his opponents, considering that incitement against him could lead to him being targeted in a similar operation to what happened with Trump.



The opposition in the Knesset responded by submitting a no-confidence proposal against the government and advancing the expected election date. The proposal will be discussed on Wednesday.