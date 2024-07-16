Netanyahu and Gallant: Navigating Internal and External Conflicts in Israel's Strategy

2024-07-16 | 12:45
Netanyahu and Gallant: Navigating Internal and External Conflicts in Israel's Strategy
3min
Netanyahu and Gallant: Navigating Internal and External Conflicts in Israel's Strategy

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

Despite deep disagreements between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and security agencies, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Netanyahu's firm stance against agreements on the Philadelphi Corridor and the return of Gaza residents to the north, efforts and intense communications between mediators and Israel continue. These attempts aim to reach understandings acceptable to Hamas.

Israel believes that the intensity of the Mawasi strike will pressure Hamas to relent on its refusal to resume fighting after the hostage exchange deal. Netanyahu, meanwhile, solidified his position on the Philadelphi Corridor in a rare televised interview.

Despite Netanyahu's obstacles, the Israeli delegation continues its contacts with mediators. 
Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi have arrived in Washington, where efforts are being made to formulate an Israeli strategy for the post-war period, alongside pressure to reach a ceasefire and a hostage exchange deal.

Efforts are being made, but there is little hope for a near-term deal as internal Israeli divisions deepen, not only within society but also among officials who see Netanyahu's conditions as a threat to leveraging what they consider the last opportunity for a deal to bring back Israeli prisoners.

Security agencies have warned against Netanyahu's intransigence following the revelation of trilateral understandings on the Philadelphi Corridor in Cairo between Israel, the United States, and Egypt.
 
Under these understandings:

These understandings include that the Israeli army would withdraw from built sites along the Philadelphi Corridor, while advanced sensors and technological tools would be installed both above and below ground to prevent smuggling. The Rafah crossing would be managed by international parties, with participation from Palestinian entities not linked to Hamas.
 
Additionally, engineering operations would be conducted to ensure no usable smuggling tunnels exist.

Netanyahu rejects these understandings, though he and other Israelis agree that intensifying fighting and targeting Hamas leaders would apply pressure on Hamas to accept Israeli conditions, even as the fate of Hamas leader Mohammed Deif remains uncertain.

Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
