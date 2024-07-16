News
Trump's miraculous return: From assassination attempt to Republican National Convention
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-16 | 12:50
Trump's miraculous return: From assassination attempt to Republican National Convention
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
With a bandaged ear and a raised fist, reminiscent of his defiant gesture after surviving an assassination attempt, presidential candidate Donald Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin to a warm welcome.
At the quadrennial Republican Party convention, which precedes the US presidential elections, Trump was officially nominated as the party's presidential candidate, with JD Vance named his running mate for vice president.
The loyalty of the Republicans to Trump went beyond the cheers inside the convention hall, with many describing his survival of the assassination attempt as divine intervention.
Reuters reported that Trump infused his nomination with a Christian undertone, leading critics to accuse him of portraying himself as the sole savior of an America he depicts as crime-ridden and on the brink of collapse.
The reverence for Trump is not limited to the Republicans in the United States.
In New Delhi, more than 10,000 kilometers away from Washington, a right-wing Hindu group performed rituals to ward off evil spirits from Trump.
However, at the convention, the strong pro-Trump scene inside was met with opposition outside. Protesters against Republican policies, including abortion rights, immigrant rights, and the war in Gaza, emerged.
Trump's popularity continues to grow, with the latest polls showing him leading Biden, creating an almost sacred aura around his candidacy.
However, with nearly three months left until the election, the dynamics can still shift. The divine miracle that saved Trump from a bullet, as he describes it, could be countered by miracles against him and his party.
