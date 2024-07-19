News
Potential Biden withdrawal: How will Democrats choose a new nominee?
2024-07-19 | 13:20
Potential Biden withdrawal: How will Democrats choose a new nominee?
Report by Rawad Taha, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
If President Joe Biden withdraws from the presidential race, it would mark the first time in US history that a nominee who won his party's primaries has withdrawn.
How will the Democratic Party select a new candidate given the impossibility of redoing the primaries due to time constraints?
In the Democratic primary elections held from January to June, Democrats selected 3,949 delegates who will gather in August at the party's convention to officially nominate Biden, who has secured the votes of 3,904 delegates from his primary victories.
However, with Biden's withdrawal, these 3,904 delegates would be free to vote for any candidate, even if Biden persuades the majority to support a candidate of his choice.
All 3,949 elected delegates will vote in the first round at the convention. If any candidate secures a majority of 1,976 votes, they will become the Democratic nominee to face Trump in the presidential election.
If no candidate achieves this number in the first round, the number of voters will increase from 3,949 to 4,696, adding 747 unelected super delegates, mainly Democratic Party leaders. This includes state governors, members of Congress, former presidents and vice presidents, and other prominent figures.
Voting rounds will continue until a candidate reaches the majority of approximately 2,349 votes.
Should this scenario occur, it would be the first time in 72 years that one of the major parties would go to an open convention where the nominee is decided rather than formally confirmed.
If Biden steps down before the convention, it would be the legally simpler option as delays increase the chances of legal hurdles in placing a new candidate's name on the ballots in several states.
Nevertheless, if Biden withdraws after the official nomination or if the Democratic National Committee (DNC) deems him medically unfit to continue, DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison would consult with Democratic members of Congress and Democratic governors to propose alternative names.
The DNC, comprising around 450 members from Congress, state governors, and other party leaders, would then vote on a replacement.
Resignation, removal, or continuation are all difficult choices facing President Biden.
