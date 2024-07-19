Potential Biden withdrawal: How will Democrats choose a new nominee?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-19 | 13:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Potential Biden withdrawal: How will Democrats choose a new nominee?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Potential Biden withdrawal: How will Democrats choose a new nominee?

Report by Rawad Taha, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

If President Joe Biden withdraws from the presidential race, it would mark the first time in US history that a nominee who won his party's primaries has withdrawn. 

How will the Democratic Party select a new candidate given the impossibility of redoing the primaries due to time constraints?

In the Democratic primary elections held from January to June, Democrats selected 3,949 delegates who will gather in August at the party's convention to officially nominate Biden, who has secured the votes of 3,904 delegates from his primary victories. 

However, with Biden's withdrawal, these 3,904 delegates would be free to vote for any candidate, even if Biden persuades the majority to support a candidate of his choice.

All 3,949 elected delegates will vote in the first round at the convention. If any candidate secures a majority of 1,976 votes, they will become the Democratic nominee to face Trump in the presidential election. 

If no candidate achieves this number in the first round, the number of voters will increase from 3,949 to 4,696, adding 747 unelected super delegates, mainly Democratic Party leaders. This includes state governors, members of Congress, former presidents and vice presidents, and other prominent figures. 

Voting rounds will continue until a candidate reaches the majority of approximately 2,349 votes.

Should this scenario occur, it would be the first time in 72 years that one of the major parties would go to an open convention where the nominee is decided rather than formally confirmed.

If Biden steps down before the convention, it would be the legally simpler option as delays increase the chances of legal hurdles in placing a new candidate's name on the ballots in several states. 

Nevertheless, if Biden withdraws after the official nomination or if the Democratic National Committee (DNC) deems him medically unfit to continue, DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison would consult with Democratic members of Congress and Democratic governors to propose alternative names. 

The DNC, comprising around 450 members from Congress, state governors, and other party leaders, would then vote on a replacement.

Resignation, removal, or continuation are all difficult choices facing President Biden.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Potential

US

Biden

Withdrawal

Democrats

Nominee

LBCI Next
Regional reach: Tel Aviv drone attack near US embassy raises tensions with Iran proxies
Highlights from the Penultimate Day of the Republican Convention
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-02

US Democrats urge Biden to deter Israeli assault on Rafah

LBCI
World News
10:51

Biden says 'pushing hard' for Gershkovich release

LBCI
World News
09:39

Biden 'absolutely' staying in US presidential race: Campaign chair

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-18

White House: Biden expects to meet with Netanyahu next week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Post-assassination attempt: Trump projects strength

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Hezbollah's drone supply: Key components sourced from Europe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional reach: Tel Aviv drone attack near US embassy raises tensions with Iran proxies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-18

Highlights from the Penultimate Day of the Republican Convention

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-07

White House informed: Kerem Shalom crossing to reopen Wednesday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:03

EU promises to provide $435 million to Palestinian Authority

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-14

Navigating Diplomatic Complexities: Turkey, Iraq, and Syria Seek Resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-03

Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli assaults on South Lebanon in recent speech

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Hezbollah targets Abirim settlement for first time with Katyusha rockets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Hezbollah's drone supply: Key components sourced from Europe

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional reach: Tel Aviv drone attack near US embassy raises tensions with Iran proxies

LBCI
World News
06:19

CrowdStrike CEO: Recent update issue isolated and resolved, no security incident

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41

Blinken: Israel-Hamas ceasefire close to the goal line

LBCI
Middle East News
08:52

Israel's defense minister vows to 'settle the score' for drone attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More