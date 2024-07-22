Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington aboard a specially modified aircraft, known as Wing of Zion, equipped with advanced communication tools for coordinating meetings and preparations. This visit follows an invitation from the US Congress for Netanyahu to address a joint session.



Accompanying Netanyahu on the flight were released hostages from Gaza and families of hostages still held by Hamas, who are set to join him in Congress.



Although Netanyahu has addressed Congress before, this speech is particularly significant given the current political landscape in the United States. The address comes shortly after President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race and just months before an election where Donald Trump is seen as a strong contender.



At the moment, there is no indication of a potential meeting between Netanyahu and Trump. Their relationship has experienced strains since the 2020 elections, particularly after Netanyahu congratulated Biden on his victory.



Netanyahu's upcoming discussions with Biden on Tuesday will also focus on Biden’s health following the announcement of testing positive for COVID-19.



The backdrop of Netanyahu’s US visit is marked by unprecedented tensions between Tel Aviv and Washington.



The pro-Israel democratic administration has expressed concerns over Israel’s handling of the ongoing war, even threatening sanctions on Tel Aviv over "violations of international law and human rights in Gaza." This friction has led to a partial suspension of American weapon shipments to Israel.



Despite these tensions, Netanyahu's address to Congress is anticipated to highlight the threats facing Israel, including Iranian influence and its footholds in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. He is expected to emphasize the importance of US-Israeli cooperation in addressing these challenges.



The anticipated speech is raising concerns among many Americans, who worry that it may echo Netanyahu’s 2015 address, where he strongly criticized the Iranian nuclear deal, warning of its impact on Israel.



With the upcoming US election on the horizon, there is apprehension that Netanyahu’s remarks might be more confrontational, particularly given ongoing protests around Congress by Palestinian supporters opposed to Israeli policies and the close US-Israel relationship.