News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu's US visit: Addressing Congress amid diplomatic strains and upcoming elections
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Netanyahu's US visit: Addressing Congress amid diplomatic strains and upcoming elections
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington aboard a specially modified aircraft, known as Wing of Zion, equipped with advanced communication tools for coordinating meetings and preparations. This visit follows an invitation from the US Congress for Netanyahu to address a joint session.
Accompanying Netanyahu on the flight were released hostages from Gaza and families of hostages still held by Hamas, who are set to join him in Congress.
Although Netanyahu has addressed Congress before, this speech is particularly significant given the current political landscape in the United States. The address comes shortly after President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race and just months before an election where Donald Trump is seen as a strong contender.
At the moment, there is no indication of a potential meeting between Netanyahu and Trump. Their relationship has experienced strains since the 2020 elections, particularly after Netanyahu congratulated Biden on his victory.
Netanyahu's upcoming discussions with Biden on Tuesday will also focus on Biden’s health following the announcement of testing positive for COVID-19.
The backdrop of Netanyahu’s US visit is marked by unprecedented tensions between Tel Aviv and Washington.
The pro-Israel democratic administration has expressed concerns over Israel’s handling of the ongoing war, even threatening sanctions on Tel Aviv over "violations of international law and human rights in Gaza." This friction has led to a partial suspension of American weapon shipments to Israel.
Despite these tensions, Netanyahu's address to Congress is anticipated to highlight the threats facing Israel, including Iranian influence and its footholds in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. He is expected to emphasize the importance of US-Israeli cooperation in addressing these challenges.
The anticipated speech is raising concerns among many Americans, who worry that it may echo Netanyahu’s 2015 address, where he strongly criticized the Iranian nuclear deal, warning of its impact on Israel.
With the upcoming US election on the horizon, there is apprehension that Netanyahu’s remarks might be more confrontational, particularly given ongoing protests around Congress by Palestinian supporters opposed to Israeli policies and the close US-Israel relationship.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netanyahu
US
Visit
Congress
Diplomatic
Strains
Elections
Next
Biden's surprising exit: Poor polling and funding challenges lead to withdrawal from presidential race
Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-20
Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-20
Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
0
Middle East News
2024-06-04
Israel: No date set for Netanyahu's address to US Congress
Middle East News
2024-06-04
Israel: No date set for Netanyahu's address to US Congress
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Back to 1979: Hostage crisis in Gaza mirrors historic US-Iran tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Back to 1979: Hostage crisis in Gaza mirrors historic US-Iran tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu stands firm: No hostage deal before US talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu stands firm: No hostage deal before US talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Biden's surprising exit: Poor polling and funding challenges lead to withdrawal from presidential race
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Biden's surprising exit: Poor polling and funding challenges lead to withdrawal from presidential race
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:18
After Biden's decision, Kremlin says Ukraine war is more important
World News
03:18
After Biden's decision, Kremlin says Ukraine war is more important
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-12
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-12
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
0
World News
2024-05-31
China will not join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine, Reuters sources say
World News
2024-05-31
China will not join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine, Reuters sources say
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
2
Variety and Tech
08:34
Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'
Variety and Tech
08:34
Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'
3
Middle East News
05:55
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
Middle East News
05:55
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
4
Lebanon News
09:22
AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay
Lebanon News
09:22
AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:26
Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate part of Khan Yunis after renewed rocket fire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:26
Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate part of Khan Yunis after renewed rocket fire
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Hostages forum says two captives killed while held by Hamas in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Hostages forum says two captives killed while held by Hamas in Gaza
7
World News
00:12
Harris vows to win nomination and 'defeat Donald Trump'
World News
00:12
Harris vows to win nomination and 'defeat Donald Trump'
8
Middle East News
12:13
Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker
Middle East News
12:13
Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More