News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin, unfazed by Trump, will fight on and could take more of Ukraine: Reuters
World News
15-07-2025 | 10:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Putin, unfazed by Trump, will fight on and could take more of Ukraine: Reuters
President Vladimir Putin intends to keep fighting in Ukraine until the West engages on his terms for peace, unfazed by Donald Trump's threats of tougher sanctions, and his territorial demands may widen as Russian forces advance, three sources close to the Kremlin said.
Putin, who ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022 after eight years of fighting in the country's east between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian soldiers, believes Russia's economy and its military are strong enough to weather any additional Western measures, the sources said.
Trump on Monday expressed frustration with Putin's refusal to agree on a ceasefire and announced a wave of weapons supplies to Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. He also threatened further sanctions on Russia unless a peace deal was reached within 50 days.
The three Russian sources, familiar with top-level Kremlin thinking, said Putin will not stop the war under pressure from the West and believes Russia - which has survived the toughest sanctions imposed by the West- can endure further economic hardship, including threatened U.S. tariffs targeting buyers of Russian oil.
"Putin thinks no one has seriously engaged with him on the details of peace in Ukraine - including the Americans - so he will continue until he gets what he wants," one of the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Putin
Trump
Politics
Next
China condemns 'coercion' after Trump floats tariffs on Russia allies
Paramilitary attack kills 48 in central Sudan village: War monitor
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-17
Trump says will speak with Putin by phone Monday on Ukraine
World News
2025-05-17
Trump says will speak with Putin by phone Monday on Ukraine
0
World News
2025-07-09
Kremlin says unfazed by Trump's latest Putin remarks
World News
2025-07-09
Kremlin says unfazed by Trump's latest Putin remarks
0
World News
2025-07-03
Putin told Trump Russia will not 'give up' aims in Ukraine: Kremlin
World News
2025-07-03
Putin told Trump Russia will not 'give up' aims in Ukraine: Kremlin
0
World News
2025-05-19
Putin says held 'useful' call with Trump on Ukraine: Russian state media
World News
2025-05-19
Putin says held 'useful' call with Trump on Ukraine: Russian state media
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:50
Trump says Zelensky should not target Moscow
World News
13:50
Trump says Zelensky should not target Moscow
0
World News
08:45
US consumer inflation picks up to 2.7% as tariff scrutiny grows
World News
08:45
US consumer inflation picks up to 2.7% as tariff scrutiny grows
0
World News
05:10
Israel military claims striking Syrian government forces in Sweida
World News
05:10
Israel military claims striking Syrian government forces in Sweida
0
Middle East News
04:45
UN: Killings and attacks against Palestinians escalate in the West Bank
Middle East News
04:45
UN: Killings and attacks against Palestinians escalate in the West Bank
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-30
Turkey calls on Israel to stop aerial strikes on Syria
Middle East News
2025-04-30
Turkey calls on Israel to stop aerial strikes on Syria
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
0
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'
0
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel army says will not allow military threat in southern Syria
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel army says will not allow military threat in southern Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
2
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees
3
Lebanon Economy
07:05
Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular
Lebanon Economy
07:05
Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular
4
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese Army arrests 144 Syrians for illegal entry, detains multiple Lebanese suspects in raids
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese Army arrests 144 Syrians for illegal entry, detains multiple Lebanese suspects in raids
5
Lebanon News
03:42
Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa
Lebanon News
03:42
Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa
6
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
7
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are 'clear message' to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are 'clear message' to Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More