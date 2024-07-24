News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-24 | 12:45
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Hezbollah deliberately has sent a drone back into Israeli airspace during a peak in Israeli military alertness.
This coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's talks in Washington, and just hours before his speech to Congress.
All this happened amid discussions of an imminent hostage exchange deal in Gaza. The message of the new drone operation is that Hezbollah will not be interested in a truce in Gaza unless Israel is also interested in a truce in southern Lebanon.
It asserts that, as Hezbollah was able to breach this important airbase's airspace for the first time in Israel's history and reveal its commander's identity, it will continue gathering intelligence to counter Israeli terrorism and is capable of reaching and striking any desired point.
At this time, Hezbollah reassures its tripartite alliance with Speaker of the House Nabih Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati that there will be no cessation of military operations on the Lebanese-Israeli border before they stop in Gaza. Discussions about the southern situation will follow once operations cease.
Reports indicate that Hezbollah has charted a roadmap for the phase concerning military operations, emphasizing that it will not seek to drag Israel into a full-scale war. The agreement focuses on halting Israeli violations and addressing breaches along the Blue Line, including the Shebaa Farms and Kfar Shuba Hills.
However, the ambiguity surrounding Hezbollah's military status south of the Litani River remains. Hezbollah has not provided any indications on this matter, except that it will not accept withdrawing its personnel behind the Litani or a few kilometers from the border, considering that its fighters are from these areas.
Regarding Hezbollah's military deployment, the presence of its heavy weapons, and the movement of the Lebanese army and international forces in the area per Resolution 1701, the issue has not yet been discussed, and Hezbollah has not given any commitments in this regard.
Tying the negotiations to the state reflects, firstly, confidence in the negotiators, and secondly, Hezbollah's openness to discussions on the post-war situation.
Hezbollah likely recognizes the difficulty of returning to the pre-October 8 status quo and that new arrangements will be made. The maritime border demarcation experience indicates that Lebanon, along with Hezbollah, is ready to pay a certain price in exchange for significant concessions from Israel that are crucial for Lebanon.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hezbollah
Truce
Gaza
Palestine
Lebanon
Israel
Next
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Speech Overshadowed by Biden's Election Withdrawal and War Concerns
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
#Netanyahu's hostage deal faces political hurdles over Gaza withdrawal plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
#Netanyahu's hostage deal faces political hurdles over Gaza withdrawal plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Speech Overshadowed by Biden's Election Withdrawal and War Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Speech Overshadowed by Biden's Election Withdrawal and War Concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
0
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:26
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
Lebanon News
07:26
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
2
Lebanon News
09:36
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
Lebanon News
09:36
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
3
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
4
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
6
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th
7
Middle East News
02:16
Iraq's Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Eilat
Middle East News
02:16
Iraq's Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Eilat
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More