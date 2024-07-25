News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden to Adopt Tougher Stance in Critical Meeting with Netanyahu
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-25 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Biden to Adopt Tougher Stance in Critical Meeting with Netanyahu
A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Biden expected to take tougher tone with Netanyahu in high-stakes meeting…This was the headline of Politico's article ahead of the scheduled meeting between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening.
This marks Netanyahu's first visit to the White House since 2020, when he met with former US President Donald Trump, during which Trump's administration's Middle East peace plan was unveiled. Despite its promising beginnings, the plan's implementation did not proceed as Netanyahu had hoped.
The ongoing Gaza war, now in its tenth month, which Netanyahu did not seek to extinguish in his speech before Congress on the eve of his meeting with Biden, will be a central topic of discussion. In addition to pressing for a ceasefire in Gaza, Biden intends to address Netanyahu's use of large-scale bombs in the region, according to Politico.
The publication added that aides and Democrats anticipate Biden, frustrated with Netanyahu and freed from some electoral constraints, will be tougher than ever with the Israeli Prime Minister during their meeting.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that Biden is pushing to convince Israel and Hamas to agree to his proposal for releasing the remaining hostages in Gaza in three phases. This achievement would be a significant success for him and a boon for Kamala Harris in her bid to succeed him. Harris is set to meet with Netanyahu separately later.
News Bulletin Reports
Biden
US
Netanyahu
Israel
Next
Netanyahu’s Capitol Showdown: Applause Inside, Protests Outside
Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-29
White House: Biden reaffirms firm commitment to Israel's security in call with Netanyahu
Middle East News
2024-04-29
White House: Biden reaffirms firm commitment to Israel's security in call with Netanyahu
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
0
World News
13:11
Netanyahu arrives for first White House meeting with Biden
World News
13:11
Netanyahu arrives for first White House meeting with Biden
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Netanyahu's Postponement of Qatar Delegation Sparks Outrage in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Netanyahu's Postponement of Qatar Delegation Sparks Outrage in Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Netanyahu’s Capitol Showdown: Applause Inside, Protests Outside
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Netanyahu’s Capitol Showdown: Applause Inside, Protests Outside
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-24
Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-24
Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-23
Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race, Reuters/Ipsos poll uncovers: Reuters
World News
2024-07-23
Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race, Reuters/Ipsos poll uncovers: Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01
Hamas Health Ministry: 34,568 Palestinians killed and 77,765 injured since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01
Hamas Health Ministry: 34,568 Palestinians killed and 77,765 injured since October 7
0
World News
2024-07-18
RSF agree with UN to facilitate entry of aid into areas under their control
World News
2024-07-18
RSF agree with UN to facilitate entry of aid into areas under their control
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-16
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities
Lebanon News
2024-05-16
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:04
Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk
Lebanon News
16:04
Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk
2
Lebanon News
08:00
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
Lebanon News
08:00
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
3
World News
06:32
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges
World News
06:32
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges
4
Lebanon News
05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:42
Senior Hamas official says Netanyahu's speech shows he doesn’t want a ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:42
Senior Hamas official says Netanyahu's speech shows he doesn’t want a ceasefire deal
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:05
Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:05
Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza
7
World News
00:10
Biden says time to pass torch to 'younger voices' in Oval Office speech
World News
00:10
Biden says time to pass torch to 'younger voices' in Oval Office speech
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More