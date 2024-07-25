Biden to Adopt Tougher Stance in Critical Meeting with Netanyahu

2024-07-25 | 12:50
Biden to Adopt Tougher Stance in Critical Meeting with Netanyahu
Biden to Adopt Tougher Stance in Critical Meeting with Netanyahu

A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

Biden expected to take tougher tone with Netanyahu in high-stakes meeting…This was the headline of Politico's article ahead of the scheduled meeting between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening. 

This marks Netanyahu's first visit to the White House since 2020, when he met with former US President Donald Trump, during which Trump's administration's Middle East peace plan was unveiled. Despite its promising beginnings, the plan's implementation did not proceed as Netanyahu had hoped.

The ongoing Gaza war, now in its tenth month, which Netanyahu did not seek to extinguish in his speech before Congress on the eve of his meeting with Biden, will be a central topic of discussion. In addition to pressing for a ceasefire in Gaza, Biden intends to address Netanyahu's use of large-scale bombs in the region, according to Politico. 

The publication added that aides and Democrats anticipate Biden, frustrated with Netanyahu and freed from some electoral constraints, will be tougher than ever with the Israeli Prime Minister during their meeting.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that Biden is pushing to convince Israel and Hamas to agree to his proposal for releasing the remaining hostages in Gaza in three phases. This achievement would be a significant success for him and a boon for Kamala Harris in her bid to succeed him. Harris is set to meet with Netanyahu separately later.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Biden

US

Netanyahu

Israel

Netanyahu’s Capitol Showdown: Applause Inside, Protests Outside
Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI
