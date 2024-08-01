A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Lebanese officials could not provide any answers to foreign officials and ambassadors regarding Hezbollah's anticipated response to the assassination of senior military commander Fouad Shokor by the Israeli army.



They referred those inquiring to the speech made by the party's Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, after Shokor's funeral.



The most recent inquiries came from a British delegation, including the Foreign and Defense Ministers, who requested only one thing from the Lebanese officials: to maintain calm as a means to achieve a political solution at the Lebanese-Israeli border in accordance with Resolution 1701. However, the delegation left the meetings empty-handed.



Reports also indicated that US Ambassador Lisa Johnson and French Ambassador Hervé Magro asked Lebanese officials, including Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, to urge Hezbollah to "absorb" the Israeli strike and respond symbolically.



They suggested that if this happened, it might open the door to a settlement in the south according to Resolution 1701. Conversely, the ambassadors noted that they could not predict the Israeli reaction if Hezbollah's response were extensive and impactful.



Hezbollah, through the media, has been aware of the discussions about its response but has not engaged in any talks regarding its nature and scale.



The party's decision on this matter depends on the leadership's assessment of the strike's magnitude, location, and consequences. The strike, occurring in the heart of the southern suburbs, contrary to many expectations and reassurances, means that the party cannot rely on hints and statements from ambassadors and other intermediaries.



According to information provided to LBCI following the assassination of Hamas' political bureau chief in Tehran, Hezbollah has become more committed to linking the southern front with the Gaza front.



Despite its support for the full implementation of Resolution 1701 by both sides, Hezbollah will not accept a one-sided solution, emphasizing that the southern suburbs operation will inevitably impact the course of this solution.



