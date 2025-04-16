Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources

Following tensions sparked by a press statement from President Joseph Aoun—which was reportedly misunderstood and led to the summoning of Lebanon's ambassador to Iraq—sources told LBCI that General Security chief Maj. Gen. Hassan Choukeir launched an initiative toward the country.



Choukeir conducted a series of contacts with Iraqi authorities, during which he clarified Lebanon’s position and assured the Iraqi side that the statement had no underlying political intent.



He emphasized that Lebanon holds deep respect for both the Iraqi government and people.



His mediation succeeded in calming tensions, and both sides agreed to pursue official-level communication to resolve the matter.



According to sources, the Iraqi side told Choukeir that it understood Lebanon’s position and confirmed that there were no negative intentions toward the country.