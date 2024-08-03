News
Lebanon Faces Decline in Childhood Vaccination Rates: Risks and Consequences
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03 | 12:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon Faces Decline in Childhood Vaccination Rates: Risks and Consequences
A report by Mario Doueiri, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Every year, around 25,000 children in Lebanon, some just months old, are at risk of paralysis, permanent disability, or even death. The reason? A decline in vaccination rates. In 2023, childhood vaccination rates dropped by 28% compared to 2019.
How serious is this?
When we talk about vaccinating children, we're referring to giving individuals aged 0 to 18 multiple doses of a substance that protects them from chronic diseases by stimulating their immune systems to recognize and combat germs.
It is crucial to emphasize that one dose of a vaccine is not enough. Over time, its effectiveness wanes, which highlights the importance of booster shots (Rappel) to re-stimulate the immune system and prepare it to fight infections.
In Lebanon, vaccination rates for diseases like mumps (Oreon) and measles (Rougeole) were over 98% but dropped to 90% last year. Meanwhile, polio vaccination rates fell to 85%. According to the Ministry of Health, Lebanon has been free of polio for 20 years. However, this status could change if vaccination rates continue to decline.
In Lebanon, financial constraints should not be a barrier to receiving essential vaccines. These vaccines are available for free at 312 health centers across the country and in some pediatric clinics.
Not vaccinating your children is dangerous not only for their health but also for their education. According to a directive between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, schools are prohibited from enrolling students until their vaccinations are up to date, particularly against measles, polio, and hepatitis.
In conclusion, the message is clear. Vaccines are available, free, and accessible regardless of your background. So why jeopardize your children's health and carry the burden of their potential health deterioration on your conscience?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Vaccination
Childhood
Children
Health
Vaccines
