News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07 | 12:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
On May 31, 1974, Syria and Israel signed a disengagement agreement following the October 1973 War, which resulted in the occupation of the Golan Heights.
Since then, the Syrian-Israeli front has remained calm, with only occasional incidents that did not threaten the agreement. In contrast, there have been numerous confrontations between the two sides in Lebanon, most notably in 1981 and 1982 during the Israeli invasion, while the Golan front remained quiet.
This calm persisted before the Syrian war; even when Israel destroyed what it claimed was a nuclear reactor being built in Deir ez-Zor, Damascus did not retaliate.
The calm continued during the Syrian war, despite Israel targeting Syrian territory multiple times, most recently less than a month ago, when it attacked Syrian army positions in the Golan and held the regime responsible for any strikes originating from Syrian territory.
Since the outbreak of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, there have been questions about Syria's stance on the war and the possibility of opening a supporting front from the Golan. However, this has not happened, and Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has repeatedly stated that Syria's conditions do not allow it to participate in this war.
Hezbollah explains that the current war is one of support, where each party can participate as it sees fit, while a full-scale war would involve Iran and Syria as direct participants.
Hezbollah states that the resistance axis relies entirely on Iranian political, military, and financial support, and Tehran has decided to retaliate against any attack.
Regarding Syria, Hezbollah's sources describe it as the vital artery for resistance in Lebanon. There are armed factions on Syrian territory conducting operations against Israel by launching some drones, despite the Turkish and US occupations in Syria and ongoing clashes between extremist groups and the Syrian army from Damascus to Idlib.
Moving Syrian forces to the Golan front would practically allow these groups to regain control over other areas in Syria.
Hezbollah acknowledges that Lebanon's situation is not better than Syria's and that it has waged a war against Israel in anticipation of a potential attack on Lebanon if Israel defeats the resistance in Palestine. Sources confirmed that while Hezbollah remains mindful of Lebanon's and the Lebanese people's conditions, it will not stand idly by in the face of Israeli aggression.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Syria
Israel
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Golan Heights
Next
Impending Conflict: How a Potential War Between Hezbollah and Israel Could Reshape the Region
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-29
Lebanon on Edge Amid Israeli Threats of a Significant Strike on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-29
Lebanon on Edge Amid Israeli Threats of a Significant Strike on Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Lebanon says it asked the US to urge Israel to exercise restraint after Golan Heights attack
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Lebanon says it asked the US to urge Israel to exercise restraint after Golan Heights attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Kamala Harris’s Strategic Choice: Why Tim Walz Was Selected as Her Running Mate
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Kamala Harris’s Strategic Choice: Why Tim Walz Was Selected as Her Running Mate
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Comparing Air Power: Israel's Advanced Fighter Jets vs. Iran's Growing Drone Capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Comparing Air Power: Israel's Advanced Fighter Jets vs. Iran's Growing Drone Capabilities
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Breaking the Sound Barrier vs. Mock Raids: Understanding the Tactics Behind Recent Alarms
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Breaking the Sound Barrier vs. Mock Raids: Understanding the Tactics Behind Recent Alarms
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-23
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas
Lebanon News
2024-07-23
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting
0
Variety and Tech
2024-07-12
X 'deceives' users with blue checks, breaking digital rules: EU
Variety and Tech
2024-07-12
X 'deceives' users with blue checks, breaking digital rules: EU
0
Middle East News
13:41
Egypt requests its airlines to avoid Iran airspace for three hours on Thursday
Middle East News
13:41
Egypt requests its airlines to avoid Iran airspace for three hours on Thursday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:47
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions
Lebanon News
05:47
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions
2
Lebanon News
08:32
MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited
Lebanon News
08:32
MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited
3
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:36
LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security
Lebanon News
07:36
LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security
5
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli drone targets motorcycle in Jouaiyya, south Lebanon, resulting in one fatality
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli drone targets motorcycle in Jouaiyya, south Lebanon, resulting in one fatality
6
Lebanon News
07:59
Updated toll from Israeli airstrike in Jouaiyya: Two dead, six injured
Lebanon News
07:59
Updated toll from Israeli airstrike in Jouaiyya: Two dead, six injured
7
Lebanon News
03:26
MP Simon Abi Ramia resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
Lebanon News
03:26
MP Simon Abi Ramia resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More