A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



The internal conflict in Israel today is between security and political factions that prioritize reaching a hostage exchange deal and the military establishment which insists on launching a preemptive strike against Lebanon.



While General Michael Kurilla, the head of US Central Command, has succeeded in preventing the preemptive strike, the US continues to bolster the region with military and defensive equipment to deter any attack against Israel from Iran, Hezbollah, or both.



However, these measures still fail to fully reassure Tel Aviv, which has now entered its second week of anxiety over the northern front. The Israeli military continues to mobilize its forces while the heightened threats from Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, especially concerning Haifa, have increased Israeli fears.



As politicians and military officials attempt to reassure Israelis that any strike would not target civilians, others argue that the removal of ammonia from Haifa does not necessarily mean the city is safe for several reasons.



Some factories in the city still retain small amounts of ammonia for necessary use, and in the Haifa Bay area, petrochemical plants and oil refineries contain significant quantities of hazardous materials.



Additionally, there are dozens of factories handling dangerous materials and a substantial number of gas tanks.



Architects have expressed concerns about potential attacks on densely populated residential areas, and other neighborhoods that are effectively "trapped" with only one entrance and exit, which could complicate rescue operations and increase the danger to civilians.