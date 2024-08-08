Balancing Act: US Efforts for Ceasefire Amidst Tensions and Iranian Responses

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-08 | 12:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Balancing Act: US Efforts for Ceasefire Amidst Tensions and Iranian Responses
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Balancing Act: US Efforts for Ceasefire Amidst Tensions and Iranian Responses

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

There is a race between efforts for calm and total war. This is the current reality amid US efforts with the Iranians to deter them from retaliating for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran by securing a ceasefire deal in Gaza, which also affects southern Lebanon.

In this context, reports have mentioned that the US has offered political incentives for Iran, while mediators have advised that a total war would not be in the best interest for the Iranians. They are advised to reconsider the nature of their response, especially since the assassination of Haniyeh did not involve Iranian casualties.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded to these efforts, asserting the right to an appropriate response to Haniyeh’s assassination.

He stated that if the US and Western countries wish to prevent the outbreak of war and the spread of security deterioration in the region, they must immediately halt arms sales and support to the Zionist entity, compel it to stop the genocide and attacks on Gaza, and accept a ceasefire.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations echoed these sentiments, stating that they are pursuing two goals simultaneously: First, achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the withdrawal of occupiers from it. Second, punishing the aggressors for the assassination of Haniyeh and preventing the recurrence of the Zionist entity's terrorist aggression.

The concerned Arab states are not far removed from these developments, especially Egypt and Qatar, which have expressed dissatisfaction with the US for not exerting more pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cease fire in Gaza.

Cairo and Doha are participating in efforts to de-escalate tensions on both the Gaza and Lebanese fronts. In this context, Lebanese Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib's visit to Cairo was part of these efforts, and preparations are underway for a visit by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atti to Beirut to express support for Lebanon and try to prevent the Lebanese front from becoming the trigger for a total war.

In this context, there has also been a notable resurgence in French diplomatic efforts to secure a place for Paris alongside the Americans in any ongoing settlement.

President Emmanuel Macron’s call to the Iranian President on Wednesday highlighted this, and French diplomatic sources have indicated upcoming talks involving French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné in the region, with potential discussions starting from Lebanon and possibly including Israel, Jordan, and other regional countries.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

US

Iran

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Palestine

Gaza

LBCI Next
Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-06

White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Israel must bear consequences of its actions in Lebanon and Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01

Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-30

US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Preparing for Potential Conflict: Housing and Shelter Plans Amid Rising Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

The Druze Dilemma: Integration vs. Resistance in Israeli Military Service

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07

Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Preparing for Potential Conflict: Housing and Shelter Plans Amid Rising Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Lebanese FM briefs PM Mikati on Egypt's unconditional support for Lebanon and the need to end war

LBCI
Middle East News
05:38

Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
10:34

Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources

LBCI
Sports News
11:22

Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:11

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
14:45

Israel says it will fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More