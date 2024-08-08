Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah

A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



The "Updated Scenario" document, shared by the Israeli army with municipal leaders in northern areas, outlines a comprehensive response plan for a potential full-scale war with Hezbollah.



According to the Times of Israel, the document details anticipated disruptions, including power outages that could last up to three days in some cities and water supply interruptions that might extend for several days.



It also foresees landline phone service interruptions for up to eight hours and mobile phone disruptions lasting up to 24 hours, along with local disturbances in radio and internet services.



The plan highlights that around 40% of Israel’s workforce may be unable to work during the conflict, and service providers from outside the affected regions might be unavailable for extended periods.



It also addresses the issue of displaced persons by planning to relocate them to hotels, many of which are already housing Israelis displaced from the north. Should hotels in the Jerusalem area reach full capacity, displaced individuals will be accommodated in city schools.



Additionally, the document suggests setting up tent cities in the south, including areas such as Timna, northern Eilat, and Eshkol Park in the Negev. The model for these tent cities is similar to the tents established on Nitzanim Beach in 2006 for settlers evacuated from the north during the July war.



In Haifa, specifically targeted by Hezbollah’s hudhud drones, the Financial Times reports that remote-controlled doors have been installed in public shelters to open automatically. Rambam Hospital has converted over 20,000 square meters of its underground parking into an emergency unit.



While these preparations are being made, settlers are expressing significant anxiety. The plan distributed to northern settlements prepares for the worst, while Hezbollah maintains its stance: "The response is coming, and what lies between us are days, nights, and the battlefield."

