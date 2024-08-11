Ukrainian Tanks in Kursk: The First Major Incursion into Russian Territory Since WWII

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-11 | 12:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukrainian Tanks in Kursk: The First Major Incursion into Russian Territory Since WWII
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ukrainian Tanks in Kursk: The First Major Incursion into Russian Territory Since WWII

A report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

For the first time since World War II, regular military forces have invaded Russian territory. For the first time, German tanks have penetrated the Kursk region in Russia, this time under the Ukrainian flag.

The headline in the German newspaper Bild about the return of German tanks to Russian land after eighty years prompted a response from Russian Security Council Vice Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who stated that Russian tanks could reach Republic Square in Berlin.

Meanwhile, the fighting continues, and analyses of the objectives behind the Ukrainian operation vary. Analysts and experts believe that Kyiv aims to disrupt and confuse the Russian army, attempting to alleviate the pressure of the Russian attack and advance in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Some view the incursion as an attempt by Ukraine to demonstrate its ability to regain the initiative after more than two years of war, securing a strong bargaining position in any potential negotiations, especially ahead of the US presidential elections.

In interpreting the objectives of the incursion, some have linked the Ukrainian operation to the presence of the Russian gas measuring station in Sudzha, through which Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine, noting that the station still pumps Russian gas.

The Kursk nuclear power plant, located about 50 kilometers from the combat zone in Sudzha, is also considered a potential target, according to analysts, as a bargaining chip against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, which was seized by Russian forces early in the war.

On the other hand, analysts believe that the incursion into Kursk could deplete some of Ukraine’s best military units and that it may be challenging for Ukraine to maintain a permanent presence there due to the vulnerability of its supply lines to Russian attacks.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Ukraine

Russia

War

LBCI Next
Netanyahu’s Stance on Ceasefire and Hamas: Obstacles and Conditions in Ongoing Negotiations
Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-08

Russia 'brought war' to Ukraine, 'should feel what it has done': Zelensky says

LBCI
World News
2024-08-04

Ukraine accuses Russia of killing, dismembering prisoner-of-war

LBCI
World News
2024-07-31

Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military

LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

Former Russian president says Ukraine joining NATO would mean war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Recreating the Departed: The Rise of Digital Immortality Through AI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

The Rising Costs and Benefits of Hosting the Olympics: A Global Perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Netanyahu’s Stance on Ceasefire and Hamas: Obstacles and Conditions in Ongoing Negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-10

Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-18

Biden still experiencing mild Covid symptoms

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-09

Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet

LBCI
Middle East News
00:59

Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
00:59

Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

PSP Secretary-General says to LBCI that Berri does not want dialogue without Lebanese Forces party

LBCI
Middle East News
05:15

Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:32

UN Security Council to convene emergency session on Al-Daraj neighborhood massacre in Gaza: Al Jazeera sources

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border

LBCI
Middle East News
06:11

Iranian acting FM Ali Bagheri says Iran will make Israeli aggressions costly

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More