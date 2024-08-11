Recreating the Departed: The Rise of Digital Immortality Through AI

A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



We have all lost someone dear to us, and many of us haven't had the chance to say a final goodbye, or still have a lot of unspoken words within us. But what if there were technology capable of recreating the features of our loved ones after their passing with precision, allowing them to return to us, if only digitally, smiling, talking, and sharing our moments as if they had never left?



This is not a description of a film, but rather what has become a reality. Over the past few years, artificial intelligence companies have developed a "virtual return" for the deceased, allowing friends and family to converse with them. So how does this work?



According to a report by Al Jazeera, users provide the AI tool with information about the deceased, including text messages, voice messages, emails, or simply answers to questions based on their personality. The AI then processes this data and creates a virtual person who can interact as if they were the deceased themselves.



For example, a 75-year-old woman still receives advice from her deceased father through a digital version of him. Some companies have taken a step further, allowing individuals to create their own digital version before they pass away. The technology relies on recording responses, listening habits, facial expressions, and voice tone.



This is what German Michael Bommer did, as reported by The Independent. After reaching advanced stages of cancer, he spent most of his time creating a digital version of himself. Bommer said that his digital version would give his young grandchildren the chance to talk to and get to know him—an opportunity that would not have been possible without AI.



Caught between being a blessing and a curse, a report by The Guardian reveals that the virtual resurrection of the deceased needs urgent regulation, according to AI ethics experts who warn that "dead robots" could cause psychological harm and haunt their creators and users mentally.



With AI increasingly intertwined with various aspects of our lives, its implications have reached new dimensions. Will you create digital versions of yourselves or your loved ones?