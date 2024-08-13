Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Less than 48 hours before resuming the anticipated negotiations between Hamas and Israel, and amid fears of a broader regional war, the United States is working to prevent an escalation between Israel and Lebanon.



The goal is to facilitate an agreement between Israel and Hamas regarding a prisoner exchange deal, which could serve as the first step toward ending the war in Gaza and across various fronts.



The US efforts face challenges, with Israeli, American, and international stakeholders expressing concern over the potential failure of these negotiations. This is due to the internal disputes over the prisoner deal and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on continuing the fight until the war objectives are met.



Security and political experts warn that a lack of significant progress in Thursday's negotiations could lead to further security deterioration, which all parties are working to avoid.



While the US has increased its military readiness in the Middle East to support Israel, its diplomatic efforts are focused on Tel Aviv, Beirut, Doha, and Cairo.



In Tel Aviv, US envoy Amos Hochstein continues his efforts to prevent the war from escalating.



However, Israel has downplayed the significance of his meetings and keeps his activities out of the media spotlight.



Meanwhile, the Israeli military has heightened its surveillance of Hezbollah's movements.



A military report indicates that the Israeli army has been given the green light to strike Lebanon if it becomes apparent that Hezbollah is preparing a large-scale attack.



Additionally, military evaluations suggest that Hezbollah may attempt a ground invasion of Israeli territory. Scenarios include Hezbollah forces breaching the border, raising their flag at an Israeli settlement, or attacking military bases and facilities.



In parallel, Israel is maintaining its highest level of readiness for a potential Iranian attack.



As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares for discussions with Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, internal efforts are underway to prevent a new front from igniting in the West Bank. This follows the recent incursion by settlers led by extremist Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which some view as an attempt to derail the prisoner exchange deal.



The far-right's stance against engaging in negotiations challenges American efforts, posing a broader threat not only to the prisoner deal but to the stability of the Middle East as a whole.