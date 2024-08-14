A report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



From now on, the Lebanese government will remain in a state of continuous session, if needed, to keep up with all developments. This decision, made during the government's meeting on Wednesday, comes at a time when Lebanon is facing the looming threat of war expansion.



The caretaker Prime Minister emphasized at the beginning of the session that the government is committed to stopping the war. He also reiterated Lebanon's clear stance on adhering strictly to the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and ensuring its full implementation by all parties, as this is crucial to any solution.



The session focused heavily on addressing the potential expansion of the war. General Mohamed Mustafa, the head of the Disaster Management Committee, presented the plan formulated by the committee.



He detailed the outcomes of their meetings and outlined the tasks that need to be accomplished. The plan includes preparing shelters across all Lebanese regions in the event of a displacement wave similar to that which occurred in the 2006 war. Approximately 200 schools are being prepared by the Ministry of Education to accommodate the displaced.



In addition, the plan involves securing essential supplies for the displaced, such as bedding, food, fuel, and medical and health necessities at their places of displacement. Furthermore, it includes providing logistical support for emergency rooms in villages, municipalities, and governorates to ensure they can continue their operations and respond to any emergencies.



Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin, who coordinates the committee, confirmed that if 1.5 million people were displaced from the south, as in the 2006 war, the cost would be $100 million per month.



The state is working to secure part of this amount as a precautionary measure. Since internal displacement will also affect Syrian refugees, the state is currently seeking international community support to cover these costs.



In this context, information provided to LBCI suggests that a decision was made to transfer 150 billion Lebanese lira from the state treasury to the High Relief Commission’s account for emergency use.



Part of this amount will be allocated through treasury advances for the benefit of the governorates.



Additionally, the transfer of 100 billion Lebanese lira to the Ministry of Health, which the government had approved weeks ago, has now been finalized. This amount is designated to cover the expenses for the displaced individuals at healthcare centers in the areas where they have sought refuge.