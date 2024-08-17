News
Google Under Fire: A Legal Battle That Could Reshape the Tech Landscape
2024-08-17 | 12:56
Google Under Fire: A Legal Battle That Could Reshape the Tech Landscape
A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
If you want to know something, find a specific image or video, or reach a particular destination, it is simple—just "Google it." Can you imagine your life without "Googling?"
Today, this giant company is facing a legal battle in the US, accused of illegally monopolizing the market and stifling competition, following a lawsuit filed by the US government.
By the numbers, Google controls 90% of the global search engine market, with the remaining 10% divided among other search engines like Yahoo, Bing, and others.
What has been revealed in court is that Google, to reach this position, has been paying tens of billions of dollars for years to companies like Samsung, Mozilla Firefox, and Apple to exclusively use it as their search engine. So much so that if you have an iPhone, even Safari and Siri rely on Google search.
The court ruling was described by the US Attorney General as a "historic victory for the people," while Google has decided to appeal. Moreover, the most important thing is that this ruling could trigger shifts in the tech landscape. How?
First, there is no doubt that the legal battles against Google will cost it money, and if the final ruling is against it, agreements between Google and companies like Apple and Samsung might be canceled.
Second, if Google is forced to cancel these agreements due to the court's decision, it would open the door to competition, and we might start hearing about new, smaller companies in the internet space rather than the current dominant players.
This is similar to what happened with a similar lawsuit against Microsoft in 2000 when it forced computer manufacturers to use Internet Explorer. As a result, new names like Google Chrome began to emerge.
Third, the court ruling against Google could pave the way for similar decisions around the world against major tech companies.
In fact, there are similar complaints from the US government against large tech companies due to their monopolistic practices, such as Apple, Amazon, and Meta (the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp).
Fourth, all these legal pressures are coming at a time when major tech companies are facing their toughest challenge yet: the growth of artificial intelligence and applications like ChatGPT, which many are turning to as an alternative to traditional search engines like Google.
With this threat, these giant companies are left with two choices: innovate or risk losing their place in the market.
