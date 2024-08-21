News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Obama Power Boosts Kamala Harris as Democratic Convention Heats Up
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-21 | 12:35
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Obama Power Boosts Kamala Harris as Democratic Convention Heats Up
A report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Barack and Michelle Obama stole the spotlight on the second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The former president and first lady did not hold back, delivering a double blow to Republican nominee Donald Trump while urging Americans to support Kamala Harris in her presidential bid.
Obama, the first African-American president, gave his full support to Harris, who is trying to make history as the first woman to win the presidency.
Obama was introduced on stage by his wife, Michelle, who many in the Democratic base hope will run for president in the future.
In a Reuters-Ipsos poll conducted in early July, Michelle Obama outperformed both Biden and Trump in a hypothetical matchup, leading Trump 50% to 39%. However, she reiterated that she has no intention of running for office. Her presence at the convention was crucial in rallying both Democratic and neutral voters.
The Democratic Party did not just rely on its leaders; it also invited former members of Trump's team in an effort to sway disillusioned Republican voters and persuade conservatives to abandon Trump. Notable among them was former Trump aide and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who resigned after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.
Why was the second night of the Democratic convention so important? It came at a time when a New York Times poll showed a tight race between Harris and Trump in four key swing states—Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina.
This represents a shift for the Democrats, with Harris benefiting from increased support among Black voters, women, and young people after Biden dropped out of the race on July 21.
According to the Times/Siena poll, Harris is leading Trump in Arizona among likely voters, with 50% support compared to 45% for the former president. In Georgia, however, Trump maintains a 4-point lead. In Nevada, Trump is ahead by 2 points, though his lead has significantly decreased after polling 9 points ahead of Biden in May.
The biggest surprise came in North Carolina, where Harris is now leading by 2 points—a major shift after Trump had a 7-point lead over Biden in May.
With two and a half months until the election and a month since Harris announced her candidacy, the numbers are leaning in her favor, though the race remains open to possibilities.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Barack Obama
Kamala Harris
Elections
US
Next
Lebanon's Fight Against Financial 'Greylisting': Challenges and Political Pressures
Netanyahu's tactics: Blinken's optimism questioned amid failure of Israel-Hamas deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:43
Russia says delaying local elections in seven areas of Kursk region
World News
05:43
Russia says delaying local elections in seven areas of Kursk region
0
World News
00:35
Barack Obama says US 'ready' for Harris presidency
World News
00:35
Barack Obama says US 'ready' for Harris presidency
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08
Kamala Harris didn't agree to discuss imposing an arms embargo on Israel, aide says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08
Kamala Harris didn't agree to discuss imposing an arms embargo on Israel, aide says
0
World News
2024-08-01
Kamala Harris calls Russian opposition figure Navalnaya after prisoner swap
World News
2024-08-01
Kamala Harris calls Russian opposition figure Navalnaya after prisoner swap
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Netanyahu Prioritizes Strategic Control Over Hostage Deal, Escalating Tensions in the Region
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Netanyahu Prioritizes Strategic Control Over Hostage Deal, Escalating Tensions in the Region
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Deadlock in Doha: Blinken's Efforts Fail as Israel and Hamas Clash Over Withdrawal Terms
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Deadlock in Doha: Blinken's Efforts Fail as Israel and Hamas Clash Over Withdrawal Terms
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanon's Fight Against Financial 'Greylisting': Challenges and Political Pressures
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanon's Fight Against Financial 'Greylisting': Challenges and Political Pressures
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-20
Netanyahu's tactics: Blinken's optimism questioned amid failure of Israel-Hamas deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-20
Netanyahu's tactics: Blinken's optimism questioned amid failure of Israel-Hamas deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
0
World News
10:08
Two bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck: AFP source
World News
10:08
Two bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck: AFP source
0
World News
2024-06-26
Russia bans distribution of EU news outlets in retaliatory step
World News
2024-06-26
Russia bans distribution of EU news outlets in retaliatory step
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:34
Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)
Lebanon News
04:34
Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)
2
Lebanon News
05:07
Sidon airstrike targeted retired Fatah officer Khalil Al-Maqdah, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
05:07
Sidon airstrike targeted retired Fatah officer Khalil Al-Maqdah, LBCI sources say
3
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
4
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back
5
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
6
Lebanon News
08:12
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
Lebanon News
08:12
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
7
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
8
Lebanon News
15:03
Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
15:03
Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More