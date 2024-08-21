Obama Power Boosts Kamala Harris as Democratic Convention Heats Up

A report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Barack and Michelle Obama stole the spotlight on the second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The former president and first lady did not hold back, delivering a double blow to Republican nominee Donald Trump while urging Americans to support Kamala Harris in her presidential bid.



Obama, the first African-American president, gave his full support to Harris, who is trying to make history as the first woman to win the presidency.



Obama was introduced on stage by his wife, Michelle, who many in the Democratic base hope will run for president in the future.



In a Reuters-Ipsos poll conducted in early July, Michelle Obama outperformed both Biden and Trump in a hypothetical matchup, leading Trump 50% to 39%. However, she reiterated that she has no intention of running for office. Her presence at the convention was crucial in rallying both Democratic and neutral voters.



The Democratic Party did not just rely on its leaders; it also invited former members of Trump's team in an effort to sway disillusioned Republican voters and persuade conservatives to abandon Trump. Notable among them was former Trump aide and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who resigned after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.



Why was the second night of the Democratic convention so important? It came at a time when a New York Times poll showed a tight race between Harris and Trump in four key swing states—Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina.



This represents a shift for the Democrats, with Harris benefiting from increased support among Black voters, women, and young people after Biden dropped out of the race on July 21.



According to the Times/Siena poll, Harris is leading Trump in Arizona among likely voters, with 50% support compared to 45% for the former president. In Georgia, however, Trump maintains a 4-point lead. In Nevada, Trump is ahead by 2 points, though his lead has significantly decreased after polling 9 points ahead of Biden in May.



The biggest surprise came in North Carolina, where Harris is now leading by 2 points—a major shift after Trump had a 7-point lead over Biden in May.



With two and a half months until the election and a month since Harris announced her candidacy, the numbers are leaning in her favor, though the race remains open to possibilities.