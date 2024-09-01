Unit 8200's Influence: Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive in Silicon Valley with Cybersecurity Expertise

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-01 | 12:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Unit 8200&#39;s Influence: Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive in Silicon Valley with Cybersecurity Expertise
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Unit 8200's Influence: Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive in Silicon Valley with Cybersecurity Expertise

A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Silicon Valley, the global hub of technology and innovation in the US state of California. There, many Israeli companies and entrepreneurs stand out, and they all share a common trait: Unit 8200 of Israel.

Unit 8200 is responsible for 90% of Israel's intelligence, and the Mossad does not undertake any major operation without it, according to the unit's former commander Yair Cohen. Unit 8200 is tasked with intercepting, deciphering, and analyzing electronic communications, in addition to cyber defense for Israel's critical infrastructure.

The unit, which recruits Israeli soldiers between the ages of 18 and 21, has produced many cybersecurity experts, many of whom have used their experience in Unit 8200 to establish their own companies or technological innovations.

More about Unit 8200 and Silicon Valley was revealed in a report by The Wall Street Journal, which disclosed that at least five tech companies founded by Unit 8200 graduates are listed on US stock exchanges, with a combined value of around $160 billion.

One of these companies was founded by Kobi Samboursky, a graduate of Unit 8200, called Glilot Capital Partners, which invests in startups in technology fields, particularly those founded or led by Unit 8200 graduates.

Samboursky named his company GLILOT after the unit's military base on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, which Hezbollah targeted in retaliation for the assassination of its military commander, Fuad Shukr.

The WSJ also reports that, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce, a Unit 8200 graduate founded the infamous Pegasus software, which has been used by governments to access the devices of journalists and embassy staff.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Silicon Valley

US

Technology

LBCI Next
Discovery of Hostages Bodies in Gaza Heightens Tensions Between Israel and US Over Ceasefire and Hostage Release
Brazil Blocks X Platform: Legal Dispute Sparks Fines and Access Restrictions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:54

Israeli labor strike disrupts flights and buses in push for Gaza hostage deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Discovery of Hostages Bodies in Gaza Heightens Tensions Between Israel and US Over Ceasefire and Hostage Release

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-31

Israeli artillery shelling in Yohmor Al Shaqif, South Lebanon, causes fires near homes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-31

Axios: Gallant says Israel must choose between Philadelphi corridor and hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Discovery of Hostages Bodies in Gaza Heightens Tensions Between Israel and US Over Ceasefire and Hostage Release

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-31

Brazil Blocks X Platform: Legal Dispute Sparks Fines and Access Restrictions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-31

Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-30

Fuel prices fall in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:38

Tanker and merchant vessel report missile, drone attacks in Red Sea

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

Saudi FM Bin Farhan discusses current Palestinian situation with Palestinian counterpart

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-29

Israeli Defense Minister calls for expanded war objectives, plans to discuss with PM Netanyahu

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Israeli drone drops bombs near border wall in Kfarkela, South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56

Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Unit 8200's Influence: Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive in Silicon Valley with Cybersecurity Expertise

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Israeli gunfire targets truck in south Lebanon; driver survives

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for attacks on Israelis in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Discovery of Hostages Bodies in Gaza Heightens Tensions Between Israel and US Over Ceasefire and Hostage Release

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

Saudi FM Bin Farhan discusses current Palestinian situation with Palestinian counterpart

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More