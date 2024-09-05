Generals' Plan: New Military Strategy for Reoccupation of Gaza Sparks Debate and Opposition

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-05 | 12:55
High views
Generals&#39; Plan: New Military Strategy for Reoccupation of Gaza Sparks Debate and Opposition
3min
Generals' Plan: New Military Strategy for Reoccupation of Gaza Sparks Debate and Opposition

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

In a move supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition government, which opposes withdrawing from Gaza, the so-called Forum of Combatants and Reserve Officers proposed a new military plan aimed at reinforcing the occupation of the Gaza Strip under the pretext of pressuring Hamas and defeating them, followed by the release of hostages.

The "Generals' Plan," as it has been called, was presented to the expanded government cabinet for approval and subsequently handed over to the military establishment for execution.

The first phase begins in the northern Gaza Strip, then extends to Rafah, ultimately covering the entire strip. In this phase, the Israeli army orders the residents of northern Gaza to evacuate the area north of the Netzarim Corridor, which separates the southern and northern parts of Gaza and is currently home to approximately 300,000 Palestinians, according to Israeli estimates.

The plan grants one week for the complete evacuation of the area, after which the Israeli army would impose a total blockade and declare it a closed military zone, as outlined by the architect of the plan, former National Security Council chief, Major General (Ret.) Giora Eiland.

From Eiland's perspective, this would force Hamas fighters to choose between death or surrender and put pressure on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to submit to Israel.

Proponents of the plan also suggested the formation of a special military body to oversee the distribution of humanitarian aid in an effort to weaken Hamas.

However, the "Generals' Plan" has faced widespread opposition from the public and political opposition in the Knesset, though it enjoys broad support from decision-makers and the majority of right-wing parties.

In an attempt to prevent the plan’s implementation, reports have been published warning of the repercussions and risks of reoccupying Gaza, with initial estimates of the annual costs reaching around six billion dollars.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

War

Palestine

Gaza

24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis

LBCI
World News
07:32

Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as French PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00

Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives

