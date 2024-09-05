News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Generals' Plan: New Military Strategy for Reoccupation of Gaza Sparks Debate and Opposition
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-05 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Generals' Plan: New Military Strategy for Reoccupation of Gaza Sparks Debate and Opposition
A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
In a move supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition government, which opposes withdrawing from Gaza, the so-called Forum of Combatants and Reserve Officers proposed a new military plan aimed at reinforcing the occupation of the Gaza Strip under the pretext of pressuring Hamas and defeating them, followed by the release of hostages.
The "Generals' Plan," as it has been called, was presented to the expanded government cabinet for approval and subsequently handed over to the military establishment for execution.
The first phase begins in the northern Gaza Strip, then extends to Rafah, ultimately covering the entire strip. In this phase, the Israeli army orders the residents of northern Gaza to evacuate the area north of the Netzarim Corridor, which separates the southern and northern parts of Gaza and is currently home to approximately 300,000 Palestinians, according to Israeli estimates.
The plan grants one week for the complete evacuation of the area, after which the Israeli army would impose a total blockade and declare it a closed military zone, as outlined by the architect of the plan, former National Security Council chief, Major General (Ret.) Giora Eiland.
From Eiland's perspective, this would force Hamas fighters to choose between death or surrender and put pressure on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to submit to Israel.
Proponents of the plan also suggested the formation of a special military body to oversee the distribution of humanitarian aid in an effort to weaken Hamas.
However, the "Generals' Plan" has faced widespread opposition from the public and political opposition in the Knesset, though it enjoys broad support from decision-makers and the majority of right-wing parties.
In an attempt to prevent the plan’s implementation, reports have been published warning of the repercussions and risks of reoccupying Gaza, with initial estimates of the annual costs reaching around six billion dollars.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
War
Palestine
Gaza
Next
Nvidia Faces Scrutiny Amidst AI Market Dominance and US Justice Department Probe
Lebanon’s Climate Challenge: Can the Land of Contrasts Preserve Its Tourism Appeal?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23
Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23
Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30
Hamas negotiator demands US to 'exert real pressure' on Israel for Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30
Hamas negotiator demands US to 'exert real pressure' on Israel for Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04
Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04
Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04
Norway wealth fund may divest companies that aid Israel in Gaza war: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04
Norway wealth fund may divest companies that aid Israel in Gaza war: Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Michel Barnier Takes the Helm: Can France's New Prime Minister Bridge the Political Divide?
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Michel Barnier Takes the Helm: Can France's New Prime Minister Bridge the Political Divide?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Cooling Cities: Sustainable Solutions for Urban Heat in a Warming World
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Cooling Cities: Sustainable Solutions for Urban Heat in a Warming World
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-07
Niger cuts ties with Ukraine over remarks on Mali-Wagner attack
World News
2024-08-07
Niger cuts ties with Ukraine over remarks on Mali-Wagner attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Nvidia Faces Scrutiny Amidst AI Market Dominance and US Justice Department Probe
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Nvidia Faces Scrutiny Amidst AI Market Dominance and US Justice Department Probe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Lebanon's PM meets Hochstein at Grand Serail: Gaza Ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation are key to solutions
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Lebanon's PM meets Hochstein at Grand Serail: Gaza Ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation are key to solutions
0
World News
2024-07-27
CIA Chief to meet Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials for Gaza talks
World News
2024-07-27
CIA Chief to meet Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials for Gaza talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
2
Lebanon News
04:26
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
Lebanon News
04:26
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
3
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in
5
Lebanon News
06:22
Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
06:22
Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis
7
World News
07:32
Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as French PM
World News
07:32
Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as French PM
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00
Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00
Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More