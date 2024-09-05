Michel Barnier Takes the Helm: Can France's New Prime Minister Bridge the Political Divide?

Michel Barnier Takes the Helm: Can France&#39;s New Prime Minister Bridge the Political Divide?
Michel Barnier Takes the Helm: Can France's New Prime Minister Bridge the Political Divide?

A report by Mario Doueiri, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

After over 50 days of vacancy at Hotel Matignon, the official residence of the Prime Minister of France, President Emmanuel Macron has named Michel Barnier as the country's new Prime Minister.

Who is Barnier, and can he bridge the divide between France's political left and right?

Michel Barnier was born on January 9, 1951, and began his political career at the age of 27. He was elected as a deputy in the French Parliament in 1978, representing the Savoie region for the Gaullist right-wing party. From the start, he became known for his dedication to public service and his determination to modernize institutions.

In 1992, he helped organize the Winter Olympics in Albertville, which remains a significant part of his public image. This success opened the doors to government positions for him. He became the Minister of the Environment in 1993, followed by the Minister for European Affairs in 1995.

In 1999, Barnier was appointed as the European Commissioner for Regional Policy, which further expanded his European connections. He later returned to France and became the Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2004, and then served as the Minister of Agriculture from 2007 to 2009.

From 2010 to 2014, Barnier held the position of European Commissioner for the Internal Market and Financial Services. During this time, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, he worked on reforms to financial markets, implementing measures that were unpopular with London’s financial circles.

In 2016, Barnier was appointed as the European Union’s Chief Negotiator for Brexit. He led complex negotiations with the UK, focusing on preserving the integrity of the EU single market.

Barnier attempted to secure his party’s nomination for the 2022 presidential election, but was unsuccessful. Despite this, he remains an influential figure in the French right.
He is known for his long career, marked by his role as a tough diplomat and skilled negotiator. But what about the left, the party with the largest number of seats in Parliament, which failed to impose its own candidate?

Today, as Prime Minister, Michel Barnier will face a divided France, with increasingly urgent economic, environmental, and European challenges. Will his experience enable him to succeed in overcoming these obstacles and fulfilling his role, thereby salvaging President Macron’s term? The answers will unfold in the coming phase.

24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis

LBCI
World News
07:32

Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as French PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00

Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives

