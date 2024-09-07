Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front

2024-09-07 | 12:18
A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

With hopes for a successful prisoner exchange deal fading and tensions rising on the front with Hezbollah, alongside Israeli threats against Lebanon, Washington initiated a virtual meeting. Led by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, the meeting explored ways to advance towards a diplomatic solution on this front.

A diplomatic resolution with Lebanon is favored by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who continue to prioritize the West Bank and Gaza.

Efforts to avoid expanding the war on this front have not prevented intensified preparations for all scenarios. This was reflected in the Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi’s visit on Friday to observe the Yiftah Brigade's training, simulating a ground operation in a complex mountainous area.

The Israeli military also announced preparations for a large-scale air and ground campaign in southern Lebanon to further secure the safety of northern towns and their residents. These renewed preparations, along with the reinforcement of the area with military equipment, came just 24 hours after a meeting held by Netanyahu with the heads of security agencies.

During the meeting, scenarios for dealing with the northern front after the potential failure of the hostage exchange deal, and Iran’s role in the region, were discussed.

As for the Gaza front, the fighting has been marked by confusion. The Israeli military decided to change the nature of its operations, pausing attacks on tunnels for the time being.

Amid rising protests and calls to end the war and pursue a prisoner exchange, and demands from northern residents to return to their homes, even if it means war with Lebanon, Netanyahu continues to maneuver on various fronts to maintain his coalition and government—even if it comes at the cost of the Gaza hostages or concessions regarding the north.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

US

Israel

Gaza

Palestine

