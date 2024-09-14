News
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-14 | 13:07
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
On Saturday, residents of northern Israeli towns awoke to the relentless sound of sirens and widespread fires engulfing hundreds of acres of agricultural land.
The destruction was caused by over 60 rockets and drones launched in the early hours, bringing the total number of attacks on the region to 400 in the past three weeks.
This escalation has forced the Israeli government to refocus on the northern front.
For the first time since the outbreak of Al-Aqsa Flood, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has scheduled a cabinet meeting, set for Sunday, to address the situation in the north.
The controversial National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, will be absent from the meeting.
The Israeli Cabinet is expected to discuss budget allocations for the rehabilitation of the northern region and the necessary steps to ensure the return of its residents.
US envoy Amos Hochstein, who is due to arrive in Tel Aviv on Monday, will be briefed on Israel's approach to the northern front. In return, the Israelis will hear from the American diplomat about ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region, a path Netanyahu continues to favor.
Militarily, while senior military officials call for a war with Lebanon, security and political experts predict no immediate decision on this matter.
However, public sentiment is shifting, with 71% of Israelis now supporting a full-scale war, while 18% oppose it, and 11% remain undecided, according to a recent poll.
From a security standpoint, the Israeli army is preparing for another preemptive strike similar to the one three weeks ago. Reports suggest that due to the potential loss of life, widespread destruction, and high economic cost.
According to Israeli reports, Netanyahu is hesitant to launch a northern war due to the potential toll it could take on Israel, both in terms of casualties and economic costs.
Nevertheless, there is speculation that Netanyahu might consider expanding military operations in December, potentially aligning with his upcoming trial.
In the meantime, the Israeli military is intensifying ground and air exercises, including unprecedented drills involving the air force landing inside populated areas, simulating a scenario where the home front faces severe attacks. These exercises are part of a broader effort by security officials to prepare for a prolonged battle in the north.
