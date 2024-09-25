Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In recent days, analysts have been examining potential shifts in Iran's foreign policy.



It is important to revisit key statements and developments from former Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to the present day.



Abdollahian had previously affirmed, "The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its strong support for the Resistance and Lebanon. We consider Lebanon's security as tied to the security of Iran and the region."



However, the Foreign Minister, along with President Ebrahim Raisi, tragically perished in a plane crash in May.



Following their deaths, Iran held presidential elections that saw the rise of reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian to the presidency, with Abbas Araghchi appointed as the new Foreign Minister.



While the new administration maintained Iran's commitment to Abdollahian's policies, it emphasized openness to the world, a return to nuclear negotiations with the U.S., and a desire to prevent the expansion of regional conflicts while continuing its support for allied factions.



Nonetheless, the officials' talk about supporting the Resistance without any actual action on the ground was criticized with the start of the Israeli escalation in Lebanon.



According to Axios, Hezbollah reportedly urged Iran to launch an attack on Israel, but Tehran declined, fearing that such actions could provoke U.S. military intervention.



This cautious approach comes as Iran and the U.S. continue exchanging indirect messages through Omani intermediaries, with discussions centered on de-escalation despite the ongoing Al-Aqsa Flood war.



The two nations, critical players in the Middle East, are both attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



These meetings could offer a crucial opportunity for indirect exchanges between Iran and the U.S., focusing on pivotal issues such as Iran's nuclear program and efforts to reduce regional tensions.