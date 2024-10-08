Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The ongoing war between Hezbollah and Israel has been characterized by a clear delineation of goals from both sides, as emphasized by Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem.



"We will end the war when all our objectives have been met. The main goal is to achieve a ceasefire," he stated.



Sheikh Qassem's comments followed the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Lebanon on October 3, just days after the tripartite meeting from Ain el-Tineh, which called for an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, along with the election of a new president for Lebanon.



The declaration was supported by the Parliament Speaker and Hezbollah ally Nabih Berri as Hezbollah continues its support war and Israel wages its so-called "War of Revival."



However, questions arise over whether the Ain el-Tineh declaration still holds.



Could Berri's efforts to separate political tracks from the ongoing conflict now be jeopardized?



Sources close to Ain el-Tineh confirmed to LBCI that Speaker Berri remains committed to the tripartite meeting. They indicated that the Iranian Foreign Minister's comments did not undermine the initiative and welcomed ongoing discussions among various parliamentary blocs, appreciating efforts to end the presidential vacuum.



Has Hezbollah effectively authorized Berri to negotiate the presidential file?



If the Ain el-Tineh declaration remains valid despite Sheikh Qassem's stance, can a new president be elected without Hezbollah's consent?