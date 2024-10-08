Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08 | 13:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon&#39;s presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The ongoing war between Hezbollah and Israel has been characterized by a clear delineation of goals from both sides, as emphasized by Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem. 

"We will end the war when all our objectives have been met. The main goal is to achieve a ceasefire," he stated.

Sheikh Qassem's comments followed the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Lebanon on October 3, just days after the tripartite meeting from Ain el-Tineh, which called for an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, along with the election of a new president for Lebanon. 

The declaration was supported by the Parliament Speaker and Hezbollah ally Nabih Berri as Hezbollah continues its support war and Israel wages its so-called "War of Revival."

However, questions arise over whether the Ain el-Tineh declaration still holds. 

Could Berri's efforts to separate political tracks from the ongoing conflict now be jeopardized? 

Sources close to Ain el-Tineh confirmed to LBCI that Speaker Berri remains committed to the tripartite meeting. They indicated that the Iranian Foreign Minister's comments did not undermine the initiative and welcomed ongoing discussions among various parliamentary blocs, appreciating efforts to end the presidential vacuum. 

Has Hezbollah effectively authorized Berri to negotiate the presidential file?

If the Ain el-Tineh declaration remains valid despite Sheikh Qassem's stance, can a new president be elected without Hezbollah's consent? 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Scenarios

Presidential

Vacuum

Israel

Hezbollah

War

LBCI Next
Hezbollah's rockets strike Haifa: Reported damage inside Israel amid ground invasion of South Lebanon
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-09

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-22

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-12

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-09

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

One week into Israel's ground invasion in Lebanon: Hezbollah's ambushes slow Israel's ground operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's rockets strike Haifa: Reported damage inside Israel amid ground invasion of South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07

Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Wireless communication devices (pagers or beepers) used by Hezbollah members explode, causing numerous injuries: Preliminary reports

LBCI
World News
2024-09-26

Norway issues international search request for person linked to exploding pagers: Police

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Lebanon's latest report on Israeli attacks: 2,119 killed and 10,019 wounded

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:55

Israel claims airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah logistics chief Suhail Hussein Husseini

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:08

UNIFIL tells LBCI: Situation in Maroun El Ras remains unclear, Israeli forces left area near Irish Battalion

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik, and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Israeli strike reportedly hit building near Iranian embassy in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli Golani Brigade claims control over Hezbollah complex in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Israeli Energy Minister: Israeli army takes control of Maroun El-Ras in South Lebanon, destroying Hezbollah targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:06

Israeli PM Netanyahu addresses Lebanese, claims Israel assassinated Nasrallah’s replacement, Safieddine, and his replacement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanese Army Command: Army deployed nationwide, prioritizing national duties and unity amid challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More