News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08 | 13:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The ongoing war between Hezbollah and Israel has been characterized by a clear delineation of goals from both sides, as emphasized by Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem.
"We will end the war when all our objectives have been met. The main goal is to achieve a ceasefire," he stated.
Sheikh Qassem's comments followed the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Lebanon on October 3, just days after the tripartite meeting from Ain el-Tineh, which called for an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, along with the election of a new president for Lebanon.
The declaration was supported by the Parliament Speaker and Hezbollah ally Nabih Berri as Hezbollah continues its support war and Israel wages its so-called "War of Revival."
However, questions arise over whether the Ain el-Tineh declaration still holds.
Could Berri's efforts to separate political tracks from the ongoing conflict now be jeopardized?
Sources close to Ain el-Tineh confirmed to LBCI that Speaker Berri remains committed to the tripartite meeting. They indicated that the Iranian Foreign Minister's comments did not undermine the initiative and welcomed ongoing discussions among various parliamentary blocs, appreciating efforts to end the presidential vacuum.
Has Hezbollah effectively authorized Berri to negotiate the presidential file?
If the Ain el-Tineh declaration remains valid despite Sheikh Qassem's stance, can a new president be elected without Hezbollah's consent?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Scenarios
Presidential
Vacuum
Israel
Hezbollah
War
Next
Hezbollah's rockets strike Haifa: Reported damage inside Israel amid ground invasion of South Lebanon
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-12
Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-12
Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-09
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-09
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
One week into Israel's ground invasion in Lebanon: Hezbollah's ambushes slow Israel's ground operation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
One week into Israel's ground invasion in Lebanon: Hezbollah's ambushes slow Israel's ground operation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets strike Haifa: Reported damage inside Israel amid ground invasion of South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets strike Haifa: Reported damage inside Israel amid ground invasion of South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Wireless communication devices (pagers or beepers) used by Hezbollah members explode, causing numerous injuries: Preliminary reports
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Wireless communication devices (pagers or beepers) used by Hezbollah members explode, causing numerous injuries: Preliminary reports
0
World News
2024-09-26
Norway issues international search request for person linked to exploding pagers: Police
World News
2024-09-26
Norway issues international search request for person linked to exploding pagers: Police
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation
0
Lebanon News
12:35
Lebanon's latest report on Israeli attacks: 2,119 killed and 10,019 wounded
Lebanon News
12:35
Lebanon's latest report on Israeli attacks: 2,119 killed and 10,019 wounded
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:55
Israel claims airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah logistics chief Suhail Hussein Husseini
Lebanon News
00:55
Israel claims airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah logistics chief Suhail Hussein Husseini
2
Lebanon News
12:08
UNIFIL tells LBCI: Situation in Maroun El Ras remains unclear, Israeli forces left area near Irish Battalion
Lebanon News
12:08
UNIFIL tells LBCI: Situation in Maroun El Ras remains unclear, Israeli forces left area near Irish Battalion
3
Lebanon News
13:46
Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik, and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate
Lebanon News
13:46
Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik, and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate
4
Middle East News
13:44
Israeli strike reportedly hit building near Iranian embassy in Syria
Middle East News
13:44
Israeli strike reportedly hit building near Iranian embassy in Syria
5
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli Golani Brigade claims control over Hezbollah complex in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli Golani Brigade claims control over Hezbollah complex in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
10:29
Israeli Energy Minister: Israeli army takes control of Maroun El-Ras in South Lebanon, destroying Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
10:29
Israeli Energy Minister: Israeli army takes control of Maroun El-Ras in South Lebanon, destroying Hezbollah targets
7
Lebanon News
13:06
Israeli PM Netanyahu addresses Lebanese, claims Israel assassinated Nasrallah’s replacement, Safieddine, and his replacement
Lebanon News
13:06
Israeli PM Netanyahu addresses Lebanese, claims Israel assassinated Nasrallah’s replacement, Safieddine, and his replacement
8
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanese Army Command: Army deployed nationwide, prioritizing national duties and unity amid challenges
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanese Army Command: Army deployed nationwide, prioritizing national duties and unity amid challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More