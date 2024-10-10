Israel's anticipated response to Iran looms: Israel considers military buffer zone in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10 | 13:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s anticipated response to Iran looms: Israel considers military buffer zone in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israel's anticipated response to Iran looms: Israel considers military buffer zone in Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The timing of an anticipated Israeli strike on Iran remains uncertain as discussions continue in a cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday evening. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were expected to receive authorization from ministers and security officials to finalize the attack plans to remain confidential. 

The meeting followed hours after a conversation between Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden, described as positive by Israeli sources. 

During the discussion, U.S. officials expressed satisfaction with Israel's approach. Netanyahu and his team, including Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, indicated their willingness to comply with U.S. requests, notably by excluding Iran's nuclear and oil facilities from the planned attack.

While Gallant continued his public threats against Iran, analysts have suggested that the strike will likely target vital military installations. 

However, there is speculation that Netanyahu may go back on his assurances regarding Iran's nuclear sites due to mounting pressure to prevent the country from developing a nuclear bomb.

The conversation between Biden and Netanyahu also addressed the situation in Lebanon, where Netanyahu briefed Biden on what Israel considers its military successes in undermining Hezbollah's capabilities. 

Despite Israel's threats to continue fighting until its objectives are met, fierce battles between Israeli forces and Hezbollah persist. 

Reports revealed the targeting of an Israeli armored vehicle in Ras Naqoura, with the Israeli military acknowledging the death of a soldier in the clashes. Calls for a diplomatic solution have grown louder amid the ongoing war.

Meanwhile, northern Israeli towns, including Qiryat Shemona, Shlomi, Nahariyya, Yafa, Nazareth, and the Krayot area near Haifa, continue to face rocket attacks. Israeli security officials have proposed a document outlining two main strategies for the ground operation in Lebanon amid doubts about its potential resolution:

-          Establishing a security buffer zone by occupying the area to prevent direct contact between Hezbollah and Israel, thereby hindering rocket launches.
 
-          Creating a buffer zone similar to the one Israel maintained in Lebanon from 1985 to 2000, with large-scale troop deployment—an option some warn against due to the risk of becoming entangled in the Lebanese conflict again.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Response

Iran

Military

Buffer Zone

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon
Day 10 of Israel's ground incursion: Dynamic exchanges at the 'front lines' in south Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-05

Israeli military official says 'preparing response' to Iran attack

LBCI
Middle East News
01:50

Israeli security Cabinet does not reach decisions on response to Iranian attack

LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Israeli cabinet to decide on response to Iranian attack Thursday night

LBCI
World News
2024-10-09

US says Israel must avoid Gaza-like military action in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Iran's diplomatic efforts: FM Araghchi engages Gulf states to address regional conflicts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Field clashes between Israel and Hezbollah intensify: What border villages became battlegrounds?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-09

Day 10 of Israel's ground incursion: Dynamic exchanges at the 'front lines' in south Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:39

Dutch state sued over alleged failure to stop Israel's violations of international law

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-04

Israel's army spokesperson issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat near Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-03

Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Israeli army targets UNIFIL guard tower in Ras Naqoura, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More