Israel's anticipated response to Iran looms: Israel considers military buffer zone in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10 | 13:18
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel's anticipated response to Iran looms: Israel considers military buffer zone in Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The timing of an anticipated Israeli strike on Iran remains uncertain as discussions continue in a cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday evening.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were expected to receive authorization from ministers and security officials to finalize the attack plans to remain confidential.
The meeting followed hours after a conversation between Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden, described as positive by Israeli sources.
During the discussion, U.S. officials expressed satisfaction with Israel's approach. Netanyahu and his team, including Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, indicated their willingness to comply with U.S. requests, notably by excluding Iran's nuclear and oil facilities from the planned attack.
While Gallant continued his public threats against Iran, analysts have suggested that the strike will likely target vital military installations.
However, there is speculation that Netanyahu may go back on his assurances regarding Iran's nuclear sites due to mounting pressure to prevent the country from developing a nuclear bomb.
The conversation between Biden and Netanyahu also addressed the situation in Lebanon, where Netanyahu briefed Biden on what Israel considers its military successes in undermining Hezbollah's capabilities.
Despite Israel's threats to continue fighting until its objectives are met, fierce battles between Israeli forces and Hezbollah persist.
Reports revealed the targeting of an Israeli armored vehicle in Ras Naqoura, with the Israeli military acknowledging the death of a soldier in the clashes. Calls for a diplomatic solution have grown louder amid the ongoing war.
Meanwhile, northern Israeli towns, including Qiryat Shemona, Shlomi, Nahariyya, Yafa, Nazareth, and the Krayot area near Haifa, continue to face rocket attacks. Israeli security officials have proposed a document outlining two main strategies for the ground operation in Lebanon amid doubts about its potential resolution:
- Establishing a security buffer zone by occupying the area to prevent direct contact between Hezbollah and Israel, thereby hindering rocket launches.
- Creating a buffer zone similar to the one Israel maintained in Lebanon from 1985 to 2000, with large-scale troop deployment—an option some warn against due to the risk of becoming entangled in the Lebanese conflict again.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Response
Iran
Military
Buffer Zone
Lebanon
Next
Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon
Day 10 of Israel's ground incursion: Dynamic exchanges at the 'front lines' in south Lebanon
Previous
