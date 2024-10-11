UN session fails to yield ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel's call for Resolution 1559

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-11 | 13:10
High views
LBCI
LBCI
UN session fails to yield ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel&#39;s call for Resolution 1559
2min
UN session fails to yield ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel's call for Resolution 1559

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon's hope for a United Nations Security Council statement advocating a ceasefire in the ongoing war with Israel was dashed on Friday as the session took place.

Despite Lebanon's UN envoy, Hadi Hashem, reiterating calls for peace during the session and Prime Minister Najib Mikati echoing similar sentiments, Israel remained steadfast in raising its demands.

Israel is no longer focused solely on the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, which calls for the cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from South Lebanon. It now insists on enforcing U.N. Resolution 1559, which mandates the disbanding and disarming of all militias, implicitly targeting Hezbollah.
 
Speaking to LBCI, Lebanon's Labor Minister, Moustafa Bayram, discussed Hezbollah's stance on these demands and Lebanon's stance regarding the implementation of Resolution 1559. 

Did Hezbollah's acceptance of Resolution 1701 come too late, or is the resolution a viable negotiation framework?

Sources from Ain el-Tineh expressed surprise at what they described as certain media outlets pushing a misleading narrative.

The Amal-Hezbollah duo's position remains unchanged, a stance repeatedly conveyed by Speaker Berri to international envoys, emphasizing the full implementation of Resolution 1701. 

As diplomatic efforts continue to garner international support for Lebanon's sovereignty, the focus remains on the ongoing diplomatic discussions and the tense situation.

Israel pushes for expanded operations in Lebanon: Future peace tied to disarming Hezbollah
Israel's anticipated response to Iran looms: Israel considers military buffer zone in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

