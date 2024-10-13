Report by Rawad Taha, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel has ramped up its airstrikes on the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh, targeting homes and markets, which has raised concerns about the destruction of the area's architectural heritage amid the ongoing war.



Nabatieh has been a significant town in the Jabal Amil region since the Ottoman era. It flourished in the late 19th century when it became part of the Beirut province, leading to the emergence of a middle and affluent class that developed the local market and adopted the traditional Beirut architectural style characterized by red-tiled roofs.



The market served as a hub for agricultural and artisanal products, providing essential goods for farmers and standing as a testament to Nabatieh's economic and social history. Each shop in the market tells a story of the community's past.



However, the recent Israeli destruction of parts of the market signifies more than just an attack on physical structures; it represents an assault on cultural heritage and a vital component of collective memory.



Israel's targeting of this area seeks to erase the connection between people and their place, with several historic homes also having been damaged before the market's targeting.



Yet, residents of Nabatieh, who once lived, danced and celebrated in these homes and the market, remain hopeful for the future. There is a collective desire for peace, allowing the community to return, restore, and preserve their shared memory that has now become intertwined with the war.



Only an end to hostilities and a swift return to normalcy can protect this irreplaceable heritage and memory from further destruction.