History of Nabatieh's market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
History of Nabatieh&#39;s market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
History of Nabatieh's market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon

Report by Rawad Taha, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel has ramped up its airstrikes on the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh, targeting homes and markets, which has raised concerns about the destruction of the area's architectural heritage amid the ongoing war. 

Nabatieh has been a significant town in the Jabal Amil region since the Ottoman era. It flourished in the late 19th century when it became part of the Beirut province, leading to the emergence of a middle and affluent class that developed the local market and adopted the traditional Beirut architectural style characterized by red-tiled roofs. 

The market served as a hub for agricultural and artisanal products, providing essential goods for farmers and standing as a testament to Nabatieh's economic and social history. Each shop in the market tells a story of the community's past. 

However, the recent Israeli destruction of parts of the market signifies more than just an attack on physical structures; it represents an assault on cultural heritage and a vital component of collective memory. 

Israel's targeting of this area seeks to erase the connection between people and their place, with several historic homes also having been damaged before the market's targeting.

Yet, residents of Nabatieh, who once lived, danced and celebrated in these homes and the market, remain hopeful for the future. There is a collective desire for peace, allowing the community to return, restore, and preserve their shared memory that has now become intertwined with the war. 

Only an end to hostilities and a swift return to normalcy can protect this irreplaceable heritage and memory from further destruction.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

History

Nabatieh

Market

Israel

Cultural

Heritage

Targeting

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah
International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli airstrikes target villages in Nabatieh and Marjaayoun districts, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Hezbollah: We detonated an explosive device targeting Israeli Golani Brigade Unit in Maroun El-Ras in South Lebanon, resulting in casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli army announces strikes on Nabatieh in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Cost of damage in Israel: Reviewing response against Iran as difficulties mount in Lebanon's ground invasion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12

International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for any damage to UNIFIL forces in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Lebanon has the capability to elect a president in light of ongoing war

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:57

Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base with Fadi 1 rockets

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:57

Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40

Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Hezbollah announces attack on Israeli forces in Aita Al Shaab, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More