Drone evades detection: Israel vows harsh response to Hezbollah attack on Golani Brigade base

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel threatened a severe retaliation following Hezbollah's drone strike on the Golani Brigade base, as conveyed by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, during a conversation that also touched on the THAAD missile defense system.



Despite acknowledgments from Israeli security and military officials of a significant failure in the air defense system to detect precise drones, preliminary army investigations revealed that the drone that struck the base at Ramot Menashe, south of Haifa, flew over Nahariyya as part of a coordinated attack involving drones, rockets, and three missiles aimed at Haifa.



While the defense system detected the rockets, one drone managed to evade detection, bypassing tracking systems before exploding among 100 soldiers returning from patrol in Herzliya during what has since been described as the "last supper."



Reports vary on how the drone detonated—some claim it launched a missile before exploding, while others suggest it exploded upon impact at the base.



Regardless of the details, the scale of the operation has raised questions about its aftermath.



Similar to the situation in Qiryat Shemona, which remains under Hezbollah fire, Haifa has endured its most dangerous three days since the war began, prompting many residents to flee.



Meanwhile, residents of Karmiel, Acre, Tiberias, Tel Aviv, Netanya, and numerous northern and central Israeli towns awoke to the sound of explosions, with significant damage and casualties reported.



One year and a week after the Al-Aqsa Flood war, the towns of Galilee now resemble the settlements along Lebanon's border.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the situation in an emergency security consultation with several government ministers and military leaders.



Amid escalating threats and preparations for a possible response to Iran, Israeli officials are grappling with the growing pressure on the country's ability to maintain its current position.