News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's targeting of Hezbollah headquarters: What are the sections within Hezbollah's operations room?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-15 | 13:06
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel's targeting of Hezbollah headquarters: What are the sections within Hezbollah's operations room?
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
On September 27, 2024, the Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced the destruction of Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs by assassinating Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
The Israeli military claimed that the strike dealt a significant blow to Hezbollah, targeting its operational hub and military command center.
Hagari alleged that the operation was part of Israel's broader strategy to weaken Hezbollah's military capabilities and disrupt its command structure, specifically impeding the group's ability to manage and coordinate battlefield strategies.
The Israeli army emphasized that the destruction of Hezbollah's operations room marked the achievement of a primary objective.
However, Hezbollah refuted these claims, stating that its operations room remains operational.
Hezbollah highlighted two key factors.
Operational continuity: In recent days, the operations room has been the primary source for disseminating official updates on military developments and issuing regular statements detailing the ongoing situation on the ground.
Field developments: The recent return to coordinated fire and the established policy of retaliation—whether from Haifa towards Beirut's southern suburbs or from Tel Aviv towards Beirut—demonstrates a strategic decision-making process that cannot occur without the command structure in place. This includes recent targeted operations, such as the attack on the Golani Brigade in Binyamina, which require high-level coordination and directives.
Hezbollah also noted recent successes, including thwarting Israeli ground invasions, targeting infiltrating forces, and providing missile and artillery support to defensive positions.
According to Hezbollah, these actions reflect an intact and functioning military hierarchy, with its operations room coordinating between various divisions.
What are the sections within Hezbollah's operations room?
The operations room comprises several sections, each critical to the overall functionality:
The operations section sets objectives, devises strategies, and assigns tasks to combat units.
The coordination section facilitates cooperation between military units and manages fire control.
The intelligence section gathers and analyzes information, assesses battlefield performance, and provides recommendations.
The communications section ensures communication between combat units, the operations room, and military leadership.
The support section handles logistical support, including military supplies and provisions.
Each of these sections operates as an interconnected network, relaying information to the operations room and ultimately to the general staff, which defines the battle's course.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Hezbollah
Headquarters
Sections
Operations
Next
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Hezbollah's tunnels: Israeli army claims tunnels are a key focus of military operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Hezbollah's tunnels: Israeli army claims tunnels are a key focus of military operations
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-11
Israel pushes for expanded operations in Lebanon: Future peace tied to disarming Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-11
Israel pushes for expanded operations in Lebanon: Future peace tied to disarming Hezbollah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Third Israeli attack on northern Lebanon: Aftermath of Israeli strike on Aitou in Zgharta district
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Third Israeli attack on northern Lebanon: Aftermath of Israeli strike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Hezbollah's tunnels: Israeli army claims tunnels are a key focus of military operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Hezbollah's tunnels: Israeli army claims tunnels are a key focus of military operations
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
17:13
Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga
World News
17:13
Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
14:49
Hezbollah says downed second Israeli Hermes 450 drone
Lebanon News
14:49
Hezbollah says downed second Israeli Hermes 450 drone
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:23
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
05:23
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
05:00
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
05:00
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:25
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
13:25
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
2
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region
3
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
4
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
5
Lebanon News
07:13
PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:13
PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
08:14
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance
Lebanon News
08:14
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance
7
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached
8
Lebanon News
00:10
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:10
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More