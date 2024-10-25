Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel has put the finishing touches on its anticipated strike against Iran, following approval from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Israeli Chief of Staff on a plan discussed by the security cabinet.



A vote on the plan is expected to take place on Sunday evening.



The Israeli Air Force has conducted drills simulating various bombing scenarios targeting Iran, which included in-flight refueling exercises.



Meanwhile, Israel's missile defense system has also held exercises to prepare for a potential Iranian retaliation to the attack, whether it occurs immediately or days later.



Domestically, heightened security measures have been implemented to safeguard Israeli citizens, taking lessons from recent Iranian strikes on Israel over the past weeks.



As the United States exerts pressure for a measured response and Iran's threats of severe retaliation should red lines be crossed, voices within Israel are calling for a reassessment of the planned attack, especially after reports indicated that a potential prisoner exchange deal with Hamas might be closer than ever.



At the same time, the northern front with Lebanon remains tense, with clashes in the past 24 hours resulting in the deaths of ten Israeli soldiers and injuries to many others, including several in critical condition.



Hezbollah's intensified shelling of northern Israeli border areas has not only increased the number of casualties treated in local hospitals but has also prompted many Israelis to evacuate their towns.



Amid these developments, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stated that targeting Hezbollah leaders could bring the war to an end sooner.



However, the mounting U.S. and international pressure for a settlement with Lebanon has amplified calls within Israel to cease hostilities immediately.



All eyes are now on Doha, where Israeli Mossad Chief David Barnea , CIA Director William Burns, and Qatar's Prime Minister will hold discussions. The focus is also on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intentions as the U.S. presidential election approaches on November 5.