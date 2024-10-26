Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Hezbollah has carried out 46 operations approximately four weeks after the start of the Israeli ground incursion in southern Lebanon.



The operations targeted more than five tanks in the border villages of Odaisseh, Houla, and Aitaroun. There were direct confrontations in Aita and other locations, along with rocket fire toward Haifa and Tel Aviv.



This marks a record number of operations, alongside Israel's acknowledgment of the deaths of 57 soldiers in the south, while Hezbollah claims the number is 70 Israeli dead and 600 wounded.



Strikes on Friday continued into Saturday, with clashes persisting along the Yarine, Dhayra, and Marwahin axis in the western sector, as well as in Qouzah, Aita al-Shaab, and reaching Aitaroun.



The peak of the confrontation coincides with daily announcements from the Israeli army claiming to destroy tunnels and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in southern towns witnessing destruction and demolition.



In addition to the border areas, airstrikes have targeted the Masnaa border crossing and the Jusiyah crossing, signaling attempts to disrupt Hezbollah's supply lines through Syria.



Amid this reality, Israeli security officials announced that the army's ground operation in southern Lebanon is in its final stages, claiming that it has made significant achievements along the contact line, dismantling many of Hezbollah's infrastructures both above and below ground. The Israeli army is also preparing to reach these sites.



However, Lebanese field sources confirmed that this statement stems from the army's inability to advance beyond the border villages due to the increased intensity of confrontations and Hezbollah's reorganization of its capabilities, proving its readiness and inflicting significant losses on the Israeli army, which has dampened its momentum.



These sources believe that any encirclement from the Golan Heights or incursion through Mount Hermon would be costlier, noting that a ceasefire is critical, while the mechanism could lead to an agreement to halt fire and address the issue of rockets that continue to be fired, even toward southern Tel Aviv.