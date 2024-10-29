Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



"Threats have not stopped us, and we do not fear the most dangerous events. We are ready to confront all military scenarios," the newly appointed Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, stated.



Who is Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's new Secretary-General?



Born in 1953 in Beirut's Basta El Tahta, Qassem hails from Kfar Fila in southern Lebanon. He studied chemistry at the Lebanese University, earning both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in 1977. He taught in public high schools for several years while pursuing religious studies.



Qassem's political career began in 1974 with the Amal Movement, which he left in 1979 after the Iranian Revolution. He spent years lecturing in various mosques and Husayniyya in Beirut and the southern suburbs until Hezbollah was founded in 1982. He participated in the party's establishment meetings and has served on its Shura Council for three terms.



Initially responsible for educational and scouting activities in Beirut, Qassem later became deputy chairman and then chairman of the Executive Council.



In 1991, he was appointed Deputy Secretary-General, a position he held until after the assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leading up to October 29, 2024.



Qassem has played a significant political role within Hezbollah, notably influencing electoral strategies, coalition formations, and list preparations. He also chaired the party's parliamentary bloc, overseeing the activities of the Loyalty to the Resistance group and coordinating their legislative efforts.



Throughout his career, Qassem has been involved in key confrontations with Israel, including the Seven-Day War in 1993, the 1996 April War, the 2000 liberation, and the July 2006 War, culminating in the current war in 2023.



As Hezbollah faces fierce Israeli military operations aimed at its dismantlement, Qassem now bears the weight of not only leading the party but also safeguarding its supporting community and managing negotiations that may lead either to a ceasefire or a war with unpredictable consequences.