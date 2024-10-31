News
Hochstein's ceasefire mission: Lebanon awaits answers as ceasefire proposal moves through diplomatic channels
2024-10-31 | 14:01
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As speculation grows around a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanese officials remain cautious, with no official statement confirming negotiations.
However, there are positive signs following U.S. Presidential Envoy Amos Hochstein's talks with Israeli officials.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese public and officials are closely monitoring Hochstein's visit.
U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson recently met caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to review potential steps toward establishing a truce. Whether Hochstein will travel to Beirut after his talks in Tel Aviv remains unclear.
Negotiations face numerous obstacles, with discussions centering on mechanisms to monitor the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701.
According to Lebanese sources, Israel insists on maintaining a presence in this mechanism, whether through unrestricted movement on land and in the air or by having trusted international entities, primarily the United States, assume this responsibility.
Some of these proposals were part of an Israeli draft presented three weeks ago, which was not accepted by Hezbollah or the Lebanese official side, which insists that the monitoring mechanism for Resolution 1701 is tied to the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL.
Additionally, discussions about British observation towers in South Lebanon and their technical connection with towers at the eastern and northern borders are set to be executed to ensure border control.
This U.S. effort represents the last attempt by the current Democratic administration, which is gearing up for the presidential elections on November 5.
The administration is seeking to secure swing states, including Michigan, where a significant Shia Lebanese community may cast their votes for Kamala Harris if a ceasefire in Lebanon appears imminent.
Middle East News
Amos Hochstein
US
Ceasefire
Mission
Lebanon
Answers
Proposal
Diplomatic
