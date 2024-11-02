News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Supreme Leader Khamenei threatens Israel: Could Iran launch an attack from Iraq?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-02 | 14:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Supreme Leader Khamenei threatens Israel: Could Iran launch an attack from Iraq?
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Missiles fill the skies over Israel, and air-raid sirens blare across the country.
Could Iran repeat this scene as it readies its response to last month's Israeli attack?
Anticipation is high, with the Washington Post reporting that Iran's reaction could come within days. Israeli media outlets indicate that Israel is preparing a preemptive strike, with planning reportedly discussed alongside U.S. military leadership in Tel Aviv.
In a direct statement, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a warning: "Enemies, including America and the Zionist entity, should know they will receive a response that will crush their teeth for their actions against Iran and the resistance front."
Several reports speculate on what form this Iranian response might take.
Recently, Axios reported that Israeli intelligence believes Iran may be preparing to launch an attack from Iraq, potentially utilizing drones and ballistic missiles, with the timing possibly aligned with next week's U.S. elections.
According to the report, Iranian-backed factions in Iraq—not Iran directly—could carry out the attack, suggesting Tehran aims to avoid direct retaliation for its response.
A senior Iraqi government source told LBCI that he declined to comment directly on the Axios report, referring to it as media speculation.
Meanwhile, Ali Khamenei's adviser, Kamal Kharazi, suggested that Iran may expand the range of its ballistic missiles and might reconsider its nuclear doctrine if faced with an existential threat.
Notably, any shift in Iran's nuclear policy would require a directive from Khamenei himself, who has previously issued a religious decree (fatwa) forbidding nuclear weapon development and storage, labeling their use as morally impermissible.
The prospect of a shift in Iran's nuclear doctrine has raised concerns in the West.
In response, the current U.S. administration reaffirmed its commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, stating its readiness to employ all national powers to secure this outcome.
As the conflict intensifies, the stage is set for an Israeli-Iranian confrontation, with the United States standing firmly behind Israel, supplying military, logistical, and diplomatic support without hesitation. The stakes in the Middle East have never been higher.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Supreme Leader
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Iran
Attack
Iraq
Next
Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel
Georgia's role in shaping the next US presidency: Will Arab and Lebanese voters tip the scale for Trump or Harris?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:00
Iraqi pro-Iran groups say carried out drone attack on Israel's Eilat
Middle East News
06:00
Iraqi pro-Iran groups say carried out drone attack on Israel's Eilat
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-04
Iran's supreme leader defends Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel as 'logical and legal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-04
Iran's supreme leader defends Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel as 'logical and legal'
0
Middle East News
2024-09-22
Pro-Iran groups in Iraq claim responsibility for drone attack at Israel
Middle East News
2024-09-22
Pro-Iran groups in Iraq claim responsibility for drone attack at Israel
0
Middle East News
15:11
Axios: Washington warns Iran it may not be able to restrain Israel should Iran launch an attack
Middle East News
15:11
Axios: Washington warns Iran it may not be able to restrain Israel should Iran launch an attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
The swing state of Nevada's role in the US elections: Close polls reflect high stakes for Harris and Trump
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
The swing state of Nevada's role in the US elections: Close polls reflect high stakes for Harris and Trump
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-01
Georgia's role in shaping the next US presidency: Will Arab and Lebanese voters tip the scale for Trump or Harris?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-01
Georgia's role in shaping the next US presidency: Will Arab and Lebanese voters tip the scale for Trump or Harris?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-01
No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-01
No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Interceptor missile explosion causes fire in Aalma El Chaeb forest: NNA
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Interceptor missile explosion causes fire in Aalma El Chaeb forest: NNA
0
Middle East News
2024-10-13
Iranian Revolutionary Guard warns Israel against striking Iranian territory
Middle East News
2024-10-13
Iranian Revolutionary Guard warns Israel against striking Iranian territory
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
Director of Rafic Hariri Hospital: The hospital will not be evacuated
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
Director of Rafic Hariri Hospital: The hospital will not be evacuated
0
Middle East News
2024-10-15
Israel's demining near Golan Heights signals wider front against Hezbollah: Reuters
Middle East News
2024-10-15
Israel's demining near Golan Heights signals wider front against Hezbollah: Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:13
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:13
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:21
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
07:21
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:21
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
07:21
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
2
Lebanon News
09:26
Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:26
Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:36
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:36
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel
5
Lebanon News
08:57
UNIFIL denies involvement in Batroun kidnapping, affirms commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
08:57
UNIFIL denies involvement in Batroun kidnapping, affirms commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty
6
Lebanon News
01:05
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
Lebanon News
01:05
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
7
Lebanon News
11:24
Israeli airstrike on Galerie Semaan in Beirut's suburbs kills one person, injures 15: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
11:24
Israeli airstrike on Galerie Semaan in Beirut's suburbs kills one person, injures 15: Health Ministry
8
Lebanon News
04:27
Israeli army claims killings of key Hezbollah commanders in Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:27
Israeli army claims killings of key Hezbollah commanders in Tyre, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More