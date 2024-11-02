Supreme Leader Khamenei threatens Israel: Could Iran launch an attack from Iraq?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-02 | 14:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Supreme Leader Khamenei threatens Israel: Could Iran launch an attack from Iraq?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Supreme Leader Khamenei threatens Israel: Could Iran launch an attack from Iraq?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Missiles fill the skies over Israel, and air-raid sirens blare across the country. 

Could Iran repeat this scene as it readies its response to last month's Israeli attack? 

Anticipation is high, with the Washington Post reporting that Iran's reaction could come within days. Israeli media outlets indicate that Israel is preparing a preemptive strike, with planning reportedly discussed alongside U.S. military leadership in Tel Aviv.

In a direct statement, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a warning: "Enemies, including America and the Zionist entity, should know they will receive a response that will crush their teeth for their actions against Iran and the resistance front."

Several reports speculate on what form this Iranian response might take. 

Recently, Axios reported that Israeli intelligence believes Iran may be preparing to launch an attack from Iraq, potentially utilizing drones and ballistic missiles, with the timing possibly aligned with next week's U.S. elections. 

According to the report, Iranian-backed factions in Iraq—not Iran directly—could carry out the attack, suggesting Tehran aims to avoid direct retaliation for its response.

A senior Iraqi government source told LBCI that he declined to comment directly on the Axios report, referring to it as media speculation. 

Meanwhile, Ali Khamenei's adviser, Kamal Kharazi, suggested that Iran may expand the range of its ballistic missiles and might reconsider its nuclear doctrine if faced with an existential threat. 

Notably, any shift in Iran's nuclear policy would require a directive from Khamenei himself, who has previously issued a religious decree (fatwa) forbidding nuclear weapon development and storage, labeling their use as morally impermissible.

The prospect of a shift in Iran's nuclear doctrine has raised concerns in the West. 

In response, the current U.S. administration reaffirmed its commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, stating its readiness to employ all national powers to secure this outcome.

As the conflict intensifies, the stage is set for an Israeli-Iranian confrontation, with the United States standing firmly behind Israel, supplying military, logistical, and diplomatic support without hesitation. The stakes in the Middle East have never been higher.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Supreme Leader

Ali Khamenei

Israel

Iran

Attack

Iraq

LBCI Next
Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel
Georgia's role in shaping the next US presidency: Will Arab and Lebanese voters tip the scale for Trump or Harris?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:00

Iraqi pro-Iran groups say carried out drone attack on Israel's Eilat

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-04

Iran's supreme leader defends Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel as 'logical and legal'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-22

Pro-Iran groups in Iraq claim responsibility for drone attack at Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
15:11

Axios: Washington warns Iran it may not be able to restrain Israel should Iran launch an attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

The swing state of Nevada's role in the US elections: Close polls reflect high stakes for Harris and Trump

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-01

Georgia's role in shaping the next US presidency: Will Arab and Lebanese voters tip the scale for Trump or Harris?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-01

No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-03

Interceptor missile explosion causes fire in Aalma El Chaeb forest: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-13

Iranian Revolutionary Guard warns Israel against striking Iranian territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-22

Director of Rafic Hariri Hospital: The hospital will not be evacuated

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-15

Israel's demining near Golan Heights signals wider front against Hezbollah: Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

UNIFIL denies involvement in Batroun kidnapping, affirms commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:05

Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Israeli airstrike on Galerie Semaan in Beirut's suburbs kills one person, injures 15: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Israeli army claims killings of key Hezbollah commanders in Tyre, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More