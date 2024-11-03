Will immigration and inflation sway Arizona voters in the US presidential election?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-03 | 13:25
High views
2min
Will immigration and inflation sway Arizona voters in the US presidential election?

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Seven swing states in the U.S. presidential election—Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin—will play a crucial role in determining which candidate secures the White House.

Arizona awards the winner 11 electoral votes out of a total of 538, while a candidate needs 270 votes to enter the White House.

Arizona is the only battleground state on the U.S.-Mexico border, where Latino voters make up about a quarter of the voters, significantly influencing the identity of the new president.

Traditionally a Republican stronghold, Arizona has transformed into an electoral battleground due to rapid population growth, an increase in young Latino voters, and a decline in Republican support in the suburbs, giving Democrats an opportunity in recent elections. 

In 2020, President Joe Biden won Arizona by a narrow margin of 10,000 votes, or 0.3%, unlike in previous elections.

Key issues in the state include the economy, immigration, and abortion, with Democrats hoping to gain ground by focusing on abortion rights and the economy. 

However, inflation raises concerns among some Democrats who blame Biden for rising prices.

Despite voters' interest in abortion, immigration remains the top issue given the state's border status, with Republicans leveraging concerns over the border crisis to support their campaign.

In the latest poll published by 538, Donald Trump leads his opponent by 1.8%. Will the Republicans reclaim their stronghold, or will Democrats maintain it?
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

United States

Swing States

Arizona

White House

US Elections

Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details
The swing state of Nevada's role in the US elections: Close polls reflect high stakes for Harris and Trump
